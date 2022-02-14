Mtashed warns Genshin Impact players thinking of pulling Yae Miko’s new weapon

YouTuber Mtashed warned Genshin Impact players that Yae Miko’s new weapon Kagura’s Verity is “worse” than people think. The Gacha content creator explains why the Catalyst will not work for most characters.

After months of anticipation, Yae Miko is finally making her banner debut with the release of Genshin Impact’s version 2.5 update. Launching alongside the Inazuma hero is her new 5-star weapon Kagura’s Verity.

The catalyst’s incredible stats have had some fans believing it could be the next Staff of Homa for elemental users. Genshin YouTuber Mtashed is warning fans that the item may not be as good as it looks on the surface.

YouTuber warns Genshin Impact players about Yae Miko’s new weapon

On paper, the new 5-star Catalyst Kagura’s Verity looks to pack a punch with its CRIT DMG bonus and high Base ATK stats. According to Genshin pro Mtashed, though, the weapon has a flawed gimmick. “Gain the Kagura Dance effect every time you use your elemental skill. So if you only got one elemental skill you can use, such as a character like Barbara who has one use and high cooldown, she would NEVER be able to get enough value out of this weapon to really make it worth it,” he said. “If you can’t get this bonus, you are missing out on a pretty big chunk of damage!”

The YouTuber explained that most elemental skills have cooldowns that interfere with the DMG bonus. “When you are using your elemental skill, you’re getting increased damage. So if it isn’t some kind of turret that keeps doing damage, or you have four uses of your skill, you’re going to stack up three times and then you aren’t going to get that damage value if you are now on cooldown.”

He then warned players that the weapon doesn’t fully work for most characters. “An example of this is Sucrose. Until C1, she only gets one use of her E ability. After that, you get two, cool. But then you are on cooldown. So you can’t keep dishing out damage with your elemental skill. Which character can even take advantage of this? Klee, but not really? Lisa? Not at all! This weapon is made for Yae Miko and Yae Miko only at its current state.”

Unlike other heroes, Yae Miko can throw out three turret-like rods that continuously dish out damage, which takes advantage of Kagura’s Verity’s unique stat boost.

The Genshin Impact YouTuber continued, “Mona, Ningguang, are not gonna be great with it. Lisa, absolutely not gonna happen. This is one of the most niche weapons we’ve ever got. It’s got great damage. But this is one of the most heavy investment weapons in the game. Because it’s not going to be used on many other characters. So I want you to be careful.”

Despite his concerns, Mtashed clarified that he does think the 5-star weapon is incredible and is Yae Miko’s best Catalyst. But he just wanted to warn users that its design makes it have very limited use. As far as weapons that could be used instead, the YouTuber said the Skyward Atlas and The Widsith are good replacements.