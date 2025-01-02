Mizuki in Genshin Impact: Leaked abilities, Ascension Materials, more

A wave of new Genshin Impact leaks has revealed details about Mizuki, a new support character that will be released in a future update.

Mizuki is an upcoming support character from the Inazuma region who uses her AoE Anemo abilities to heal her allies and destroy her foes. While it’s still too early to tell if she has what it takes to take a top spot within our Genshin Impact tier list, she does look like a powerful healer.

So, if you’re looking to save up your Primogems and Fates for her banner release, then we have everything you need to know about her abilities, gameplay, and weapon type.

HoYoverse Mizumi will be the latest Inazuma character to join the game.

No, Mizuki doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet but she’s expected to arrive during Version 5.4. The 5.4 update will go live on February 12, 2025, after the 5.3 Incandescent Ode of Resurrection patch has wrapped up.

Rarity & Element

According to recent leaks, Mizuki is a 5-star Anemo character who uses a Catalyst to unleash AoE damage to surrounding enemies. We don’t know how she’ll fit within the game’s story, but she is supposedly from the Inazuma region.

Mizuki abilities

HoYoverse Mizuki’s abilities are tailored around supporting her team.

Based on the leaked gameplay from Dim and ability descriptions from Honey Impact, we know that Mizuki uses her Catalyst (traditional fan) to hit enemies with ranged Anemo spells. While Normal Attacks unleash single-target damage, her charged attack is a small AoE spell.

However, during her Elemental Skill, Mizuki can be seen floating above the ground gaining increased movement speed. You can read all of Mizuki’s leaked abilities below:

Normal Attack: Pure Heart, Pure Dreams

Ability Name Description Normal Attack Performs up to three attacks, dealing Anemo damage. Charge Attack Consumes a certain amount of Stamina and deals AoE Anemo DMG after a short casting time. Plunging Attack Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE Anemo DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Aisa Utamakura Pilgrimage

Ability Name Description Aisa Utamakura Pilgrimage Mizuki enters a Dreamdrifter state where she floats above the ground, dealing one instance of AoE Anemo DMG to nearby opponents.



Dreamdrifter



Mizuki will deal AoE Anemo DMG to nearby opponents at regular intervals.



Increases the Swirl DMG that nearby party members deal based on Mizuki’s Elemental Mastery.



Dreamdrifter will end when Mizuki leaves the field or uses her Elemental Skill again.

Elemental Burst: Anraku Secret Spring Therapy

Ability Name Description Anraku Secret Spring Therapy Upon activation, Mizuki deals Anemo AoE damage and pulls in enemies, while summoning a small Tapir (Mini Baku). Mini Baku follows the current active character. At regular intervals, the Mini Baku will create one Yumemikaze Specialty Snack nearby. After a nearby active character picks up a Specialty Snack, if their HP is higher than 70%, the Snack will explode and unleash a Munen Shockwave, dealing 1 instance of AoE Anemo DMG to nearby opponents.



Otherwise, it will heal the one who picked it up based on Mizuki’s Elemental Mastery. If some time passes without a Snack being picked up, it will explode and release a Munen Shockwave, dealing 1 instance of AoE Anemo DMG to surrounding opponents.

Passive Skills

Ability Name Description All Ailments Banished When Mizuki is in the party, party members have a chance to recover 30% additional HP when using healing foods. The trigger chance for this effect increases with the corresponding character’s Friendship Level. (This effect will always trigger if the Traveler is the character consuming healing food.) Bright Moon’s Restless Voice When Mizuki triggers Swirl while in her Dreamdrifter state, Dreamdrifter’s duration increases by 2.5s. This effect can trigger once every 1s for a maximum of 2 times per Dreamdrifter state. Thoughts by Day Bring Dreams by Night While Mizuki is in the Dreamdrifter state, when other nearby party members hit opponents with Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, or Electro attacks, her Elemental Mastery will increase by 100 for 4s.

Mizuki Constellations

Level 1 – In Mist-Like Waters: When Mizuki is in the Dreamdrifter state, she will continuously apply the “Twenty-Three Nights’ Awaiting” effect to 1 nearby opponent for 3s every 3.5s. When an opponent is affected by Anemo DMG-triggered Swirl reactions, this effect will be canceled and this Swirl instance has its DMG against this opponent increased by 900% of Mizuki’s Elemental Mastery.

When Mizuki is in the Dreamdrifter state, she will continuously apply the “Twenty-Three Nights’ Awaiting” effect to 1 nearby opponent for 3s every 3.5s. When an opponent is affected by Anemo DMG-triggered Swirl reactions, this effect will be canceled and this Swirl instance has its DMG against this opponent increased by 900% of Mizuki’s Elemental Mastery. Level 2 – Your Echo I Meet in Dreams: When entering the Dreamdrifter state, every Elemental Mastery point Mizuki has will increase all nearby party members’ Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, and Electro DMG Bonuses by 0.02% until the Dreamdrifter state ends.

When entering the Dreamdrifter state, every Elemental Mastery point Mizuki has will increase all nearby party members’ Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, and Electro DMG Bonuses by 0.02% until the Dreamdrifter state ends. Level 3 – Till Dawn’s Moon Ends Night: Increases the Level of Aisa Utamakura Pilgrimage by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Aisa Utamakura Pilgrimage by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 – Buds Warm Lucid Springs: Picking up a Yumemikaze Specialty Snack from the Elemental Burst Anraku Secret Spring Therapy will both deal DMG and heal, and will restore 5 Energy to Mizuki. Energy can be restored this way 4 times per Anraku Secret Spring Therapy duration.

Picking up a Yumemikaze Specialty Snack from the Elemental Burst Anraku Secret Spring Therapy will both deal DMG and heal, and will restore 5 Energy to Mizuki. Energy can be restored this way 4 times per Anraku Secret Spring Therapy duration. Level 5 – As Setting Moon Brings Year’s End: Increases the Level of Anraku Secret Spring Therapy by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Anraku Secret Spring Therapy by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 – The Heart Lingers Long: While Mizuki is in the Dreamdrifter state, Swirl DMG dealt by nearby party members can Crit, with CRIT Rate fixed at 30%, and CRIT DMG fixed at 100%.

Mizuki Ascension & Talent Level-Up materials

Ascension

According to leaks, Mizuki needs Va­yu­da Tur­quoise Sliver and its upgrades, Talisman of the Enigmatic Lands, Sea Ganoderma, and Handguards. The exact number of materials she needs can be found below:

Va­yu­da Tur­quoise Sli­ver x1

Va­yu­da Tur­quoise Fragment x9

Va­yu­da Tur­quoise Chunk x9

Va­yu­da Tur­quoise Gemstone x6

Old Handguard x18

Kageuchi Handguard x30

Famed Handguard x36

Sea Ganoderma x168

Talisman of the Enigmatic Land x46

Talent level-up materials

Mizuki’s Talents Teachings of Transience and its upgrades, Fading Candles, Crown of Insight, and more Hangudard items. All the leaked material requirements can be found below:

Teachings of Transience x9

Guide to Transience x63

Philosophies of Transience x114

Fading Candle x18

Crown of Insight x3

Old Handguard x18

Kageuchi Handguard x66

Famed Handguard x93

Mizuki signature weapon

Mizuki’s Signature weapon is a 5-star Catalyst called New Year’s Morning Hibernation. We’ve listed the leaked stats and passive ability below:

Rarity: 5-Star

5-Star Weapon type: Catalyst

Catalyst Base attack: 542

542 Elemental Mastery: 264.6

Passive: Elemental Mastery increases by 120/150/180/210/240 for 6s after triggering Swirl. Elemental Mastery increases by 96 / 120 / 144 / 168/192 for 9s after the wielder’s Elemental Skill hits an opponent. Elemental Mastery increases by 32 / 40/48/56/64 for 30s after the wielder’s Elemental Burst hits an opponent.

Of course, like all leaks, this information could change before release. We’ll update this guide as and when new information is revealed, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

In the meantime, head over to our Genshin Impact codes page to claim some free Primogems you can use on the game’s current banner.