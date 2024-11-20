Mavuika leaks break Genshin Impact records as bike gameplay has players hyped

A huge part of Genshin Impact’s next big update just leaked, and fans are flipping out over Mavuika, the Pyro Archon.

Mavuika is the first Genshin character to zip around on a motorbike. Somehow, none of the other 91 playable characters ride on two wheels.

The drip marketing for this character already had Genshin fans going crazy, but thanks to a leak showing her bike gameplay, the hype has transcended to a whole new level.

The leaks came courtesy of trustworthy leaker Dim, who shared a two-minute clip showing Mavuika’s in-game animations, but a cut version that showcases her motorbike fighting style clearly stole the show.

The tweet showcasing Mavuika’s gameplay footage has been taken down.

In true Genshin fashion, she’s not just riding a bike for funsies – her abilities are all about that sweet, fiery ride.

Her Elemental Skill summons a ring of fire, and holding it lets her zip around the battlefield on her bike, smashing into enemies like a fiery blur. Her Elemental Burst has her drive straight into enemies, dealing Pyro damage. It’s pure chaos – and fans are here for it.

One player even said they’d drop Arlecchino, a top-tier Pyro character, just to make room for Mavuika. Another fan gushed, “The helmet with the hair is the coolest sh*t ever,” while others raved about her burst, calling it “the best in the game” or “insane.”

Mavuika’s gameplay isn’t just a gimmick. Her abilities use new mechanics, like Battle Will and Nightsoul Points, instead of the usual Energy Recharge system. These changes could shake up Genshin’s usual battle flow.

She’s expected to be a Pyro sub-DPS, possibly dethroning Xiangling as the go-to for that role. Players are already predicting Mavuika will break the game at C6.

But not everyone’s sold. Some nostalgic players reminded the fandom, “Remember when Genshin was medieval fantasy?” Others drew comparisons to Honkai Star Rail’s Bronya, mocking, “She thinks she’s bronya.”

Whether or not Mavuika’s bike gimmick will stick, her release signals a bold new direction for Genshin. If leaks are anything to go by, she could be the start of something much more thrilling.

