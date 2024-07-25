Mavuika in Genshin Impact: Leaks and everything we know

Here is what leakers have to say about Mavuika in Genshin Impact who’s set for release in a future update.

Mavuika was first revealed in the trailer A Name Forged in Flames which was released on July 12, 2024. As it happens, she had a pretty big role to play in the trailer which led to many believing that Mavuika is probably the Pyro Archon.

While her status as an Archon is still not confirmed, players are excited about the character because of her design. As such, leakers have released some early information surrounding Mavuika that will be of interest to fans.

If you’re eager to learn about the early developments surrounding Mavuika, we have you covered.

It’s also vital to mention here that even though the leaker is quite reliable and has a good track record, players should take the information with a pinch of salt and wait for an official confirmation from the developers.

No, Mavuika does not have a release date in Genshin Impact.

However, leaks suggest she will be playable in version 5.2, which is expected to be released somewhere around November 2024.

HoYoverse Mavuika is expected to be the Pyro Archon.

Mavuika element and weapon

Mavuika is expected to be a Pyro unit in Genshin Impact like Diluc. Additionally, she is expected to be a Claymore user similar to Navia.

Abilities

Here is what leaks have to say about Mavuika’s abilities in Genshin Impact:

She can assist Hydro characters and ATK-based bonus characters

Her E ability is similar to Raiden and can deal coordinated attacks to the enemy

She has a constellation that will enable the Nightsoul status which will increase the number of characters in the team. The way this works is, that if the team has 2 Natlan characters, this Constellation will see the team as having 3 Natlan units.

For more on Genshin Impact, check out our guides on banners and codes. You can also check out our Raiden Shogun, Neuvillette, and Furina character guides.