Lan Yan in Genshin Impact: Leaks & everything we know 

Lan Yan in Genshin Impact: Leaks & everything we knowHoYoverse
Lan Yan is one of the upcoming characters in Genshin Impact, so here’s all we know about her so far including rarity, element, and kit details.
HoYoverse is always adding new content to Genshin Impact through regular updates for Travelers to enjoy, including rotating banners, and occasional free characters.
Adding new fighters to your team is one of the biggest draws of the gacha game, and there’s plenty set to arrive in future updates, including Lan Yan. We’ve got all the details about her so far.
Remember it’s important to take any leaks with a pinch of salt until official details are shared.
Does Lan Yan have a release date?
No, Lan Yan doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet but she’s expected to arrive during the version 5.3 update.
5.3 should arrive sometime in January 2025 based on the game’s typical release cycle. As soon as a concrete date for Lan Yan is announced, we’ll be sure to update this page.
Who is Lan Yan?
HoYoverse officially revealed details about Lan Yan alongside her splash art on November 26, 2024.
She is a Master Rattan Weaver of the Chenyu Vale Artisans Association. Her description states:
“Whether playing by the stream, gathering vines for her craft, frolicking with small animals, or sitting in the forks of tree branches weaving, Lan Yan has always loved roaming the frosted mountains. Like a swallow, she flits between the wilds and her home, so swift and nimble that even her own family rarely knows where she is.”
Rarity & Element
According to leaks from HoneyHunterWorld Lan Yan is a 4-star Anemo user who uses a Catalyst on the battlefield.
Lan Yan abilities
Based on Lan Yan’s leaked kit, she appears to be a Support unit in Genshin Impact.
You can find a rundown of all her leaked abilities so far in the table below:
|Ability
|Description
|Elemental Skill
|Creates an Anemo shield based on her Attack stat and throws her chakram, dealing Anemo damage twice.
|Elemental Burst
|Unleashes three instances of AoE damage that can pull enemies in.
Her shield can convert its element based on contact with other elements, transforming into a shield of the corresponding element.
Lan Yan Ascension & Talent Level-Up materials
According to leaks, these are the materials you’ll need to farm for Lan Yan, and we’ve provided a more in-depth breakdown of each below including where to find them.
- Vayuda Turquoise Silver ×1
- Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×9
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×9
- Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone ×6
- Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Code
- Clearwater Jade
- Whopperflower Nector
- Shimmering Nector
- Energy Nector
- Teachings of Diligence
- Guide to Diligence
- Philosophies of Diligence
- Crown of Insight
Ascension material locations
Vayuda Turquoise/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone location
You can unlock the above Vayuda resources by defeating the Stormterror Dvalin, Maguu Kenki, and Ameno Hypostasis bosses in Genshin Impact.
Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Code
You can get this material by defeating the Secret Source Constructor world boss. The boss is found near the People of the Springs Territory in Natlan.
Clearwater Jade
Clearwater Jade can be found and collected in Chenyu Vale in the Liyue region of Genshin Impact.
Whopperflower Nector/Shimmering Nector/Energy Nector
These materials are all dropped from Whopperflower enemies in Genshin Impact which comes in Cyro, Pyro, and Electro variants.
Teachings of Diligence/Guide to Diligence/Philosophies of Diligence
All of the above items can be obtained from the Taishan Mansion in Jueyun Karst in Liyue on the following days:
- Tuesday
- Friday
- Sunday
Crown of Insight
Crown of Insight is obtained from the following places:
- Paimon’s Bargains (50 Masterless Starglitter)
- Offering Systems (Level 3 needed)
- Events
That’s everything we know about Lan Yan so far! For more on the game, check out our character tier list, how the Pity system works, whether or not it’s cross-platform, and every character’s age & height.