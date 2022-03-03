Kokomi banner rerun in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

Genshin Impact’s Kokomi banner rerun will give travelers another chance to unlock the Inazuma resistance fighter, so here’s everything to know about her release date and which 4-star characters will accompany her.

The Kokomi banner was originally released during Genshin Impact’s 2.1 update. Since then, the Hydro catalyst character has become one of the most popular supports in the game. This is particularly true amongst travelers who are taking on the challenges within the Spiral Abyss.

Kokomi’s AoE Hydro attacks make her a great choice for Freeze and Superconduct teams, while her incredible healing keeps even the most fragile DPS units safe. It’s this supportive playstyle that makes the Divine Priestess such a valuable member of any team.

If you missed Kokomi’s banner upon her debut or just wish to unlock her constellations, then the Kokomi banner rerun could help you to do just that.

Kokomi banner rerun release date in Genshin Impact

The Kokomi banner will be released on March 08, 2022. This means the 5-star Electro character will release alongside the Raiden Shogun banner rerun – the third 5-star to receive another rate up in the 2.5 update.

As a result, there will be plenty of time for travelers to save Primogems for the Kokomi banner rerun. With the Ayato release date on the horizon, Travelers looking to create deadly Freeze comps will likely want to add Kokomi to their team.

Kokomi banner rerun 4-star characters

The Kokomi banner will also include a number of powerful 4-star characters. In fact, HoYoverse recently revealed all the units that would be receiving a special rate up. The characters that will be joining Kokomi in the Drifting Luminescence banner can be found below:

Albedo (Pyro)

(Pyro) Xinyan (Pyro)

(Pyro) Kujou Sara (Electro)

So, there you have it – everything we know about the Kokomi banner rerun. In the meantime, check out our other Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides:

