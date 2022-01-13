Keqing banner rerun in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

The Keqing banner rerun will give travelers another opportunity to unlock the electrifying master swordsman, so find out when you can unlock her and which 4-star characters will join the Driving Thunder.

Genshin Impact’s Keqing banner first appeared during the game’s Dance of Lanterns Event Wish, but since then, the Electro 5-star has yet to make her return. As a member of the Liyue Qixing, Keqing is no stranger to the lethal enemies that roam around Teyvat. Fortunately, her lightning-fast sword skills and electrifying attacks give her the edge in combat.

In fact, Keqing is one of the best characters in the game – taking one of the top spots in our tier list. Armed with the ability to teleport to nearby locations and a powerful AoE ultimate, Keqing can effortlessly take down even the most stalwart of foes. If you’re looking to spend your Primogems on the Keqing banner rerun, then we have all the information you need on her rerelease.

Keqing banner rerun in Genshin Impact

The Keqing banner rerun has yet to receive an official release date, which means players could expect to see her return any time after the 2.5 update. After all, current leaks have found that Ganyu, Xiao, Zhongli, and Raiden Shogun will all be getting reruns in the 2.4 and 2.5 updates.

MiHoYo also recently released an alternate skin for both Keqing and Ningguang during the 2.4 update, so many travelers will be hoping for a potential banner rerun. While details surrounding Keqing’s rerun banner have been scarce, we’ll update this section as soon as we get more information.

Keqing banner 4-star characters

The Keqing banner rerun characters have yet to be revealed, but miHoYo will announce which 4-stars will join her as we get closer to her return. All the previous characters that received a rate up in Keqing’s banner can be found below:

Ningguang (Geo)

Bennett (Pyro)

Barbara (Hydro)

So, there you have it, everything we know about the Keqing banner rerun. Make sure you check out our other Genshin Impact news and guides below for all the latest updates:

