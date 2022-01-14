Jean banner in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

Jean has yet to receive her own banner in Genshin Impact, but that doesn’t mean miHoYo won’t release one in the future. Here’s everything you need to know about the Jean banner, including the release date and 4-star characters.

Genshin Impact’s Jean is one of the best Anemo support characters in the game, which makes her highly valuable to any team. This powerful 5-star swordsman is capable of launching enemies with deadly wind-based blasts, while her Elemental Burst can instantly regenerate her allies’ health bars.

Despite originally debuting alongside Genshin Impact’s release, Jean has yet to receive her own banner. This means travelers have only been able to unlock the Knights of Favonius Grand Master on the game’s standard banner.

Whether you’re looking to add Jean to your team or just want to know when she could get her own banner in Genshin Impact, then we have all the latest information on her potential release.

Contents

Jean banner release date in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has yet to give an official release date for Genshin Impact’s Jean banner, but that doesn’t mean she won’t get one. After all, Keqing famously got her very own banner during the 1.3 update.

Just like Jean, Keqing is one of the game’s original 5-star characters, which certainly makes the release of a Jean banner all the more likely.

While there have been no leaks to indicate that she will be available in the 2.5 and 2.6 banners, miHoYo could end up surprising players.

Jean banner 4-star characters in Genshin Impact

It’s currently unknown which 4-stars will appear in the Jean banner, but miHoYo will reveal these characters when we get closer to her planned release date. For now, that’s all the information we have on the potential Jean banner.

We’ll be updating this page as soon as we have further details. In the meantime, check out our other Genshin Impact news and guides:

