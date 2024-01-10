Is Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) worth pulling in Genshin Impact?

Xianyun, also known as Cloud Retainer, is an upcoming 5-star unit in Genshin Impact. Here is a discussion on whether she is worth pulling or not in the game.

Xianyun is arguably one of the most anticipated units in Genshin Impact. She is an Anemo Catalyst user in the game and several players have been waiting for her to become playing for a long time now.

As such, with her becoming playable in version 4.4, there is a lot of discussion surrounding her viability. You might be wondering as well whether to invest in her banner or go for someone else in the future.

Here is a discussion on whether Xianyun is worth pulling or not in Genshin Impact.

Should you pull for Xianyun in Genshin Impact?

Yes, you should pull for Xianyun in Genshin Impact. She is quite an interesting unit as apart from being a very powerful healer, her kit revolves around plunging attacks. Her passive ability revolves around enhancing plunge attack damage for other characters.

The two units that will benefit a lot from her are Diluc and Xiao. This is because Xiao is the only unit in the game that deals plunge attack damage. Additionally, Diluc despite relying mostly on elemental infusions for dealing damage, his plunge attack multipliers are very high. Hence, he will also deal a lot of damage.

This idea has led to some discourse in the community. This is because some players feel that she might not be worth it. However, you must remember that even though a normal character will be unable to use her plunge attack buff, her healing is quite worthwhile.

If you lack a healer like Baizhu or Kokomi who are valuable in a Furina team, Xianyun can fill that slot very easily. Therefore, you will never lose out in case you decide to pull her without her even though her plunge attack buff might not be beneficial for you.

Finally, there is also the factor to consider that she has an amazing design. Her gameplay is also very unique and quite fun. Therefore, if you pull for her just because you like the unit, there is no harm in that.

This is all you need to know so far about Xianyun in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

