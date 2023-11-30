Is Navia worth pulling in Genshin Impact?

Navia is a brand new 5-star Geo Claymore user set for release in Genshin Impact version 4.3. Here is a guide on whether she is worth pulling or not.

Navia has become one of the most beloved units because of her impact in Fontaine’s Archon Quest. Players love her character and the vibe she brings and have been waiting for her to become playable in the game for a long time now.

As such, with Navia becoming available in the coming days, there is no doubt many players will be looking to pull for her. However, even though she is amazing from a design perspective, it is natural for players to question her value in the meta.

Here is what we know so far on whether Navia is worth your Primogems or not.

HoYoverse Navia is worth pulling in Genshin Impact

Should you pull for Navia in Genshin Impact?

Yes, Navia is worth pulling in Genshin Impact version 4.3. Even though we do not have any official information surrounding her kit, leakers have provided us with everything that you need to know. She is a DPS unit who will be dealing raw Geo damage to enemies, similar to someone like Arataki Itto.

One of the first and most essential things to consider about Navia is that she receives Crit DMG from ascension. This means, that building a good Crit Rate/Crit DMG ratio will be quite easy when it comes to Navia.

The second important point to consider is that Navia scales based on percentage ATK. She has a passive where for every Pyro, Electro, Cryo, and Hydro party member she gains a 20% increase in ATK. This can stack up to two times. This means team building with Navia will be exceptionally easy.

Additionally, one of Navia’s passive ensures that when she uses her skill, all her attacks are converted into Geo and they cannot be overwritten by other Elemental Infusions. Therefore, you will never lose out on damage and something like Constellation Six Bennett will work alongside her.

Finally, the numbers on her Skill and Ultimate look really good, and her abilities have some of the best visual design in the entire game.

Therefore, as a character, she is going to be amazing and you can definitely pull for her in the game. However, it is important to remember that being a Geo unit, she does not have the luxury of Elemental Reactions. Therefore, the damage dealt by your Navia will depend on how much you have invested into her artifacts and weapons.

This is all you need to know when it comes to Navia’s worth in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

