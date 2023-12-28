Is Chevreuse worth pulling in Genshin Impact?

Chevreuse is a brand new 4-star unit in Genshin Impact. Here is a discussion on whether she is worth pulling or not in the game.

Genshin Impact version 4.3 phase 2 is set to feature banners for Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya. Alongside them, a new 4-star unit is getting introduced in the game called Chevreuse. She is a 4-star Pyro Polearm user and has made an appearance during the story of 4.3.

Even though her character received a lot of praise from fans, it is natural to question her effectiveness in battle. This is because, 4-star units are not always worth the Primogems, especially in situations when you are not targeting the 5-stars in the banner.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here is a discussion of whether Chevreuse is worth your Primogems or not in the game.

HoYoverse Chevreuse is not worth pulling in Genshin Impact

Should you pull for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact version 4.3?

No, Chevreuse is not worth pulling for in Genshin Impact version 4.3. The biggest reason behind this is that she is a character who relies on Overload damage and this reaction in particular is not as valuable. Naturally, if you are pulling for the 5-star unit, you are bound to get one or more copies of her.

However, if you are not going for the 5-stars, then solely pulling for Chevreuse is not worth it, unless you specifically like the character’s design. She does have a unique playstyle and in a proper setup, she might work.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, you will need multiple constellations to enhance her viability, and there are other units who can perform Chevreuse’s task much more efficiently. The key strength for Chevreuse lies behind her passive where she will reduce the Pyro and Electro resistance of a unit by 40%, which is affected by the Overload reaction.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

However, the only team that uses this reaction efficiently is Raiden National on account of Xiangling and Raiden Shogun. Unfortunately, it is difficult to slot Chevreuse into the team since all the units present function in harmony.

Article continues after ad

This is all that you need to know about Chevreuse in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact