The Genshin Impact 4.0 update gives players a chance to obtain a free copy of Bennett, so here’s exactly how you can unlock the Pyro character in the game.

Genshin Impact players have a lot of new content to enjoy thanks to the recent 4.0 update, and one of the perks of the patch is the opportunity to unlock a free copy of Bennett to add to your roster.

As a character with great healing and ATK buffs, Bennett is a fantastic support option in the game and he can slot nicely into a number of team comps. If you’re in need of a healer, or you simply haven’t had the chance to get the 4-star Pyro wielder yet, nows is your chance!

There are a few steps you have to take to unlock Bennett in Genshin Impact’s 4.0 update, so here’s everything you need to know to get the fighter.

HoYoverse Bennett is a great healer in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Bennett in Genshin Impact 4.0

Players can unlock Bennett in Genshin Impact 4.0 by partaking in the Mega Meka Melee event which will run from August 28, 2023, to September 11, 2023.

This is the main event featured in the 4.0 update and it showcases the brand new Fontaine region, as well as some of the new gameplay mechanics. Upon starting the event, you’ll be tasked with helping the owner of Leschots Clockwork Workshop to complete a big commission and this can be done by completing a number of mini-games:

Torrential Turbulent Challenge – Players will have to dive, swim and dodge a variety of underwater obstacles in a limited amount of time. You can increase your speed by passing through Turbulent Rings in the water.

– Players will have to dive, swim and dodge a variety of underwater obstacles in a limited amount of time. You can increase your speed by passing through Turbulent Rings in the water. Clear the Efficacy Testing Arena – Travelers will need to defeat enemies in different locations across the Fontaine region.

– Travelers will need to defeat enemies in different locations across the Fontaine region. Dance Dance Resolution – Complete the rhythm-based Dance Dance Resolution mini-game. You’ll have to control a Toy Adventurer by attacking the toys along both of the tracks at the right time.

Once you finish all of these mini-games, the Mega Meka Melee event will be completed and you’ll be rewarded with a free copy of Bennett, as well as some Primogems and Mora!

There you have it! That’s how you can unlock Bennett for free in the Genshin Impact 4.0 update! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

