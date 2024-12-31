How to get 4-star Hu Tao outfit in Genshin Impact

Hu Tao is the latest 5-star character to receive an alternate outfit in Genshin Impact, so here’s how you can get your hands on the Cherries Snow-Laden skin.

Hu Tao remains one of the best Pyro characters in Genshin Impact. While her default skin is befitting of her Wangsheng Funeral Parlor role, HoYoverse has decided to give Hu Tao a brighter look with her new 4-star outfit.

The Cherries Snow-Laden outfit places Hu Tao’s ceremonial robes back into the wardrobe, giving the ghostly girl a new look. So, whether you’re a Hu Tao main or just want to purchase the skin ready for her future banner rerun, then we have everything you need to know.

The Hu Tao skin (Cherries Snow-Laden) will be available once the 5.3 update goes live on January 1, 2025.

How to get Hu Tao outfit

Hu Tao’s 4-star outfit “Cherries Snow-Laden” can be purchased from the in-game Shop after the 5.3 goes live on January 1, 2025.

To get this skin you’ll need to do the following:

Open Genshin Impact.

Log into the account you wish to purchase the skin on.

Bring up the menu screen.

Navigate over to the Shop tab.

Select “Character Outfits” and click on Hu Tao.

Once you’ve purchased the Hu Tao outfit, you’ll be able to use it by opening the character menu, selecting Hu Tao, and hitting the “Dressing Room” option (clothes hanger symbol).

Hu Tao skin price

From January 1, 2025, to February 10, 2025, you’ll be able to purchase the Hu Tao outfit for a discounted price of 1,350 Genesis Crystals ($29.99/£29.99).

It’s important to note that the price will revert to 1,680 Genesis Crystals after the limited-time discount ends, so be sure to pick it up during the sale period to save your premium currency.

Outfit appearance & details









Hu Tao’s 4-star skin has ditched the dark ceremonial wear of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor and instead opted for a bright red and white combo. According to the official description, Hu Tao’s new dress was a special gift from the Pyro 4-star, Xiangling.

The red glasses that round off the outfit are from Hu Tao’s personal collection and help to further lighten the outfit. Despite the new look, the Cherries Snow-Laden skin still features her iconic flower, which is located atop a brown scarf.

Now that you know how to get Hu Tao's new outfit, be sure to check out our full tier list and codes page to claim all the latest free items.