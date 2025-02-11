Genshin Impact is teaming up with Razer Gold to give Travelers the chance to get their hands on an exclusive glider, but only for a limited time.

Genshin Impact is no stranger to releasing collabs that reward players with in-game cosmetics. The free-to-play gacha game has famously teamed up with everything from fast food chains to American sports car brands.

However, the latest collab is now giving Travelers the chance to add a new glider to their collection. The Wings of Delicacies is an exclusive black and red glider that is perfect for the game’s Pyro characters.

Article continues after ad

The Genshin Impact Razer collab begins on February 12, 2025, and ends on March 25, 2025. It’s important to note, that the Wings of Delicacies glider will only be available to players who top up Genesis Crystals on Razer Gold.

How to get Wings of Delicacies glider

HoYoverse

To get your hands on the Genshin Impact Wings of Delicacies glider, you’ll need to follow the steps outlined below:

Article continues after ad

Head over to the Razer Gold website. Click the “Recharge Now” button. Log in with your Razer ID or make a new account. Top up your account with a minimum of 1980 + 260 Genesis Crystals.

It’s important to note, that the redemption code will be distributed immediately after you’ve made a payment with your Razer Gold Wallet. For all other payment methods, the redemption code will be sent via email within three working days.

Article continues after ad

Lastly, only one redemption code can be received per account. So, be sure to redeem it on the account you wish to use the glider on.

All Razer collab rewards

HoYoverse

The Razer Gold collab doesn’t just come with the Wings of Delicacies glider, you’ll receive the following items:

x1 Wind Glider Package (Wings of Delicacies)

x3 Minty Fruit Tea

×3 Selva Salad

×30,000 Mora

How to equip a glider in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse

To equip the Wings of Delicacies glider, you’ll need to unlock the Dressing Room feature. You’ll need to complete the first part of the Archon Quest Dragon Storm in Prologue: Act I – The Outlander Who Caught the Wind.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve done that, you can equip the Xbox glider by doing the following:

Open the character menu. Select the character you wish to equip the glider with. Click on the “Dressing Room” option (coathanger icon) bottom right. Select the Wings of Delicacies.

Now that you have the Wings of Delicacies glider you’ll be able to use it whenever you want. Be sure to check out the current banner and how you can get some free Primogems in the 5.4 update.