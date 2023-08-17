How to get Genshin Impact Gift Pack for Discord Nitro

Genshin Impact and Discord Nitro have teamed up to give subscribers some in-game goodies, so here’s how you can claim some Primogems and other helpful items.

To celebrate the release of Genshin Impact’s long-awaited Fontaine update, HoYoverse has partnered with Discord Nitro to give Travelers some extra items. Not only is there plenty of Mora and Hero’s Wit up for grabs, but there are some Primogems that can be used to roll on the game’s current banner.

After all, having more opportunities to roll purchase Wishes for both Lyney and Lynette is incredibly useful. So, if you’re a Discord Nitro subscriber or just wish to know how many in-game rewards you can get, then be sure to check out our handy hub below.

Contents

Genshin Impact Discord Nitro Gift Pack requirements

HoYoverse Genshin Impact and Discord Nitro have teamed up for a new item bundle.

In order to claim the Genshin Impact Discord Nitro Gift Pack, you must have an account on the following eligible servers: America, Europe, Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. Additionally, Travelers also need to meet the following requirements below:

Be a current Discord Nitro subscriber.

Have an active Genshin Impact account.

Reach Adventure Rank 10 or higher in Fontaine on your HoYoverse account.

It’s important to note that the Genshin Impact Discord Nitro Gift Pack can be claimed from August 15th, 2023 (7:00pm PST) to September 26th, 2023 (11:59pm PST). Make sure you claim it before the final date shown to avoid missing out.

How to claim Genshin Impact Discord Nitro Gift Pack

If you wish to get your hands on the free Primogems available in the Genshin Impact Discord Nitro Giift Pack, you’ll need to follow these simple steps:

Log into Your Discord account and head to the ‘ Gift Inventory ‘ tab.

‘ tab. Select the ‘ Claim ’ button for the Genshin Impact Gift.

’ button for the Genshin Impact Gift. Once you press ‘Claim’ on the Genshin Impact Gift in the Gift Inventory, you’ll then see a new pop-up with your 12-character code.

Head over to Genshin Impact’s official code redemption page.

Log into your Genshin Impact account.

Enter the redemption code.

Once you have done the above, you’ll be able to claim all the goodies through the in-game mail when you next log into Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Discord Nitro Gift Pack rewards

HoYoverse There are plenty of Genshin Impact rewards up for grabs.

All the Genshin Impact Discord Nitro Gift Pack rewards can be found below:

Primogems x60

Hero’s Wit x10

Mora x100,000

Eminent Share Bundle x5

Adventurer’s Breakfast Sandwich x5

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to do in order to claim your Genshin Impact Discord Nitro Gift Pack. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

