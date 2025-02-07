HoYoverse is giving Genshin Impact players the chance to claim some free Primogems ahead of the game’s 5.4 update, so here’s exactly how you can get them.

Genshin Impact often gives Travelers free Primogems through codes, web events, and livestreams. This currency is needed to purchase the game’s Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates, which are used to roll on the current and upcoming banners.

As you can imagine, having a stockpile of Primos is beneficial to all players looking to unlock the best 5-star characters. After all, powerful Pyro characters like Mavuika can make clearing the Spiral Abyss much easier.

Fortunately, HoYoverse is giving Travelers another opportunity to claim more free Primogems ahead of the 5.4 update.

How to get free Primogems

Players can get the free Primogems and 5.4 rewards by following the simple instructions outlined below:

Head over to the official Genshin Impact event page.

Clickon the “Pre-register” button as shown in the image below:

HoYoverse

Lastly, log in via your HoYoverse account or User ID.

It’s important to note that the Primogems and XP materials will only be rewarded to those who pre-register from February 7 to February 19 at 23:59 (local time). Once you’ve registered, the rewards will be redeemable via the in-game mail after the “Enchanted Mikawa Festival” begins on February 12, 2025.

All available rewards

The official page notes that the following rewards will be granted to all Travelers who pre-register for Genshin Impact’s 5.4 event:

x30 Primogems

Mora

Hero’s Wit

Kageuchi Handguard

While the Primogems will no doubt be useful when it comes to pulling for Mizuki, the free Kageuchi Handguards and Mora will make leveling her up a little easier. After all, the 5-star Hydro character needs Kageuchi Handguards as part of her Ascension materials.

Now that you know how to get some free items ahead of the 5.4 update, be sure to check out how this forgotten 4-star is now an OP boss killer.