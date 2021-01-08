How to get a free pet in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s Lost Riches event is finally live, bringing with it plenty of new content for players to sink their teeth into. One of the new additions is that of the game’s first pet, so here’s how you can get one for free.

Genshin Impact’s upcoming Lost Riches event not only brings plenty of free Primogems, Mora, and character experience, it also enables players to unlock a free pet. Finally, Genshin Impact fans can roam the world of Teyvat with a companion at their side. A total of three pets are one offer and only one of them can be claimed during the game’s Lost Riches event.

We’ve known about this upcoming feature since details surrounding the update leaked online, but now players can finally put their explorer’s hat on and get treasure hunting.

Here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s pets and how you can get one for free.

How to get free Mini Seelie pet in Genshin Impact

In order to take part in the event and claim your free Genshin Impact pet, you’ll need to be Adventure Rank 20 or above and have completed “The Outlander Who Caught the Wind” quest. Once you’ve done the above, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Talk to Ulman in the Stone Gate area to check the event treasure info. Open the event page (compass button) to check the location of the treasure maps in Ulman’s Treasure Book. Head over to the buried treasure locations indicated on the map to claim your prize.

Two new treasure locations will be added every day, with a total of 14 being unlocked during the event’s duration. Fortunately, finding the treasure incredibly easy thanks to the Treasure-Seeking Seelie.

This blue wisp is given to each player and will help lead you to the treasure within each indicated location. As you get closer to the hidden treasure’s location, the Treasure-Seeking Seelie will begin to glow.

If the Seelie’s light becomes more intense, then you’re heading in the right direction. Upon locating each area’s treasure, players will be gifted Iron Coins. However, the Mini Seelie pet can only be purchased from the Event Shop after all 14 treasures have been uncovered.

Once all 14 treasures have been located, you’ll be able to pick one of the Mini Seelie pets: Dayflower, Rose, and Curcuma. While Genshin Impact’s pets don’t offer any bonuses, they do look pretty nice.

