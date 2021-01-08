Logo
How to get a free pet in Genshin Impact

Published: 8/Jan/2021 10:26

by James Busby
Genshin Impact Lost Riches Event
miHoYo

Genshin Impact’s Lost Riches event is finally live, bringing with it plenty of new content for players to sink their teeth into. One of the new additions is that of the game’s first pet, so here’s how you can get one for free. 

Genshin Impact’s upcoming Lost Riches event not only brings plenty of free Primogems, Mora, and character experience, it also enables players to unlock a free pet. Finally, Genshin Impact fans can roam the world of Teyvat with a companion at their side. A total of three pets are one offer and only one of them can be claimed during the game’s Lost Riches event. 

We’ve known about this upcoming feature since details surrounding the update leaked online, but now players can finally put their explorer’s hat on and get treasure hunting. 

Here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s pets and how you can get one for free. 

How to get free Mini Seelie pet in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Lost Riches event
miHoYo
You’ll need to help Ulman if you wish to get your own pet.

In order to take part in the event and claim your free Genshin Impact pet, you’ll need to be Adventure Rank 20 or above and have completed “The Outlander Who Caught the Wind” quest. Once you’ve done the above, simply follow the instructions outlined below: 

  1. Talk to Ulman in the Stone Gate area to check the event treasure info.
  2. Open the event page (compass button) to check the location of the treasure maps in Ulman’s Treasure Book.
  3. Head over to the buried treasure locations indicated on the map to claim your prize.

Two new treasure locations will be added every day, with a total of 14 being unlocked during the event’s duration. Fortunately, finding the treasure incredibly easy thanks to the Treasure-Seeking Seelie. 

This blue wisp is given to each player and will help lead you to the treasure within each indicated location. As you get closer to the hidden treasure’s location, the Treasure-Seeking Seelie will begin to glow. 

Genshin Impact Lost Riches event
miHoYo
Finding the lost treasure is a breeze thanks to the Treasure-Seeking Seelie.

If the Seelie’s light becomes more intense, then you’re heading in the right direction. Upon locating each area’s treasure, players will be gifted Iron Coins. However, the Mini Seelie pet can only be purchased from the Event Shop after all 14 treasures have been uncovered. 

Once all 14 treasures have been located, you’ll be able to pick one of the Mini Seelie pets: Dayflower, Rose, and Curcuma. While Genshin Impact’s pets don’t offer any bonuses, they do look pretty nice. 

Now that you know how to claim your free Genshin Impact pet, why not check out the rest of our other tips and guides? 

Respawn address annoying Apex Legends Fight Night ring glitch in January 7 update

Published: 8/Jan/2021 10:14

by Connor Bennett
Pathfinder in Apex Legends at Pathfinder Town Takeover
Respawn/EA

apex legends fight night

Respawn Entertainment have rolled out a fix for the Apex Legends bug that was allowing players to take weapons into the Pathfinder Town Takeover boxing ring. 

The long-awaited Fight Night collection event finally went live in Apex Legends on January 5, bringing plenty of new cosmetics, challenges, and the Pathfinder boxing arena as the new Town Takeover.

The Pathfinder-themed location has been pretty popular with fans, seeing as you’re not allowed to use weapons, and can only use melee attacks on enemies – even though there is plenty of loot to grab inside the ring. 

Some players had managed to ruin the fun a little by finding ways to use weapons inside the ring but Respawn have quickly moved to get rid of the bug and get fights back to being melee only. 

Apex Legends pathfinder town takeover
Respawn Entertainment
The Pathfinder Town Takeover is the new location in the Fight Night update.

Late in the day on January 7, the devs took to Twitter to inform fans about a backend fix – otherwise known as a hotfix – was being rolled out to address the glitches.

“We’ve deployed a backend fix for several Pathfinder Town Takeover related issues, including an exploit that allowed players to use their guns while inside the Fight Night Ring, as well as several other errors,” they tweeted, also telling fans that it’s all about clean fights from here on out. 

As it’s a hotfix, you don’t have to download some crazy sized update for Apex. Just load the game up as normal, and everything will have changed on Respawn’s end. 

While that problem has been rooted out, for now at least, the game devs are looking into some other annoying problems as well – including an issue with Gibraltar’s ultimate ruining gunfire sounds. 

These problems have been labeled as being “investigated” on Respawn’s public Trello board – where you can also report any new problems you might have run into, as well. However, it’s unknown when they’ll be straightened out.