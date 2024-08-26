How to get 1000 Primogems for free in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is offering 1,000 Primogems for free to players as a celebration of winning the Best Mobile Game at Gamescom 2024.

The hype surrounding Genshin Impact is phenomenal, with version 5.0 releasing on August 28, 2024, featuring the release of Natlan. To add to the celebration, the title also won the Best Mobile Game award in Gamescom 2024, and the developers want to share it with the players.

As such, they’re offering 1,000 Primogems in addition to some other rewards along with the release of version 5.0. Here’s how to access the Primogems for free.

HoYoverse Genshin Impact is rewarding players 1000 Primogems.

How to claim 1000 free Primogems in Genshin Impact

Each day 200 Primogems will be sent to your emails, with a total of 1,000. The rewards will be sent during the server reset (00:00).

To claim the 1000 Primogems in Genshin Impact, follow these steps.

Log in to the game. Claim the rewards from the in-game email across 5 days. The rewards will be added to your in-game inventory.

These Primogems can be claimed only until the end of version 5.0. Players will need to reach Adventure Rank 7 or above to be eligible for these rewards.

The distribution will end on August 30, 2024.

Genshin Impact version 5.0 will introduce Natlan, which means players will get to pull for multiple new characters such as Mualani, Kinich, Mavuika, and many more.

Most of these characters will define the meta in the coming days, and players should target pulling them if they’re looking to clear the hardest content in the game without facing too much trouble.

That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact banners! For more on the game, check out all the free characters you can get, how the Pity system works, and whether or not it’s cross-platform.