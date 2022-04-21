How to claim Genshin Impact GeForce rewards: Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Hero’s Wit

Genshin Impact players can claim free rewards with the GeForce bundle, so here’s how you can claim Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and more.

Genshin Impact is known to give players free rewards to help Travelers level up the best characters and get ahead in the Spiral Abyss. To celebrate the release of the game’s 2.6 update, GeForce has teamed up with HoYoverse to give players some free goodies.

Whether you want to get your hands on Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Hero’s Wit – then you’ll want to claim the latest rewards. Fortunately, claiming all these items is incredibly easy, so make sure you follow our handy guide before they expire.

How to claim Genshin Impact GeForce rewards?

Starting April 26, 2022, Travelers can claim a Genshin Impact GeForce bundle via GeForce Experience – a free application that optimizes game settings, drivers, and stream and capture gameplay.

In order to claim the free Genshin Impact goodies, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

NVIDIA account by heading over to the Create anby heading over to the official website Simply sign in with a Google account or other login option. During the account creation, opt-in to the GeForce Reward giveaway. If you’re already registered with NVIDIA, head to your account page and check that you’ve opted into GeForce rewards. click on the GeForce Reward notification on the top right corner of the app. Open GeForce Experience andon the top right corner of the app.

Once you’ve done the above, you will be able to claim all your Genshin Impact rewards. These can be claimed from in-game checking your mailbox.

All Genshin Impact GeForce rewards

The Genshin Impact GeForce rewards dropping on April 26, 2022, give Travelers Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Hero’s Wit. While there are no Primogems, these items can help you on your journey.

20,000 Mora

4x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Hero’s Wit

NVIDIA notes that the number of bundles is finite, so Travelers will want to claim this bundle as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the current Genshin Impact GeForce rewards bundle. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest leaks and info.

