How Genshin Impact's new reputation system works - Dexerto

Genshin Impact’s massive 1.1 update is bringing lots of new content for fans to enjoy, but one of the most highly-anticipated features is the addition of the Reputation system.

Genshin Impact’s upcoming 1.1 update not only brings plenty of new characters, weapons, items, and quality of life changes, it also aims to shake-up how players interact with the world around them. One of these new interactive features is that of the Reputation system. Finally, Genshin Impact fans can truly immerse themselves Teyvat’s many regions and reap the rewards for doing so.

We’ve known about this upcoming feature since details surrounding the 1.1 update leaked online, but now miHoYo has provided some official info ahead of the update’s November 11th release. Here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Reputation system and how you can increase it.

What is Reputation?

As the name suggests, Reputation is how you are viewed by the citizens of Genshin Impact’s various regions. In version 1.1, miHoYo are introducing a wave of interactable NPCs. These NPCs will give you requests that you can choose to complete in order to raise your Reputation Level.

Completing these tasks will also give you access to a variety of different rewards. These range from gadget blueprints, special city features, namecards, recipes, wind gliders, and more.

How to unlock Reputation

As of writing, Reputation is currently divided into Mondstadt Reputation and Liyue Reputation. MiHoYo will likely add more regions as the game gradually expands and unlocks more areas of the map.

Before you go speaking to every interactable NPC in Genshin Impact, you’ll need to first meet the following requirements:

Reach Adventure Rank 25 or above. Complete the archon quest “The Outlander Who Caught the Wind” Prologue: Act I. This will give you access to Mondstadt Reputation. Complete the archon quest “Farewell, Archaic Lord” Chapter I: Act II. This will give you access to Liyue Reputation.

After unlocking both the Mondstadt Reputation, you’ll be able to check your Reputation by talking to Knights of Favonius Coordinator, Hertha. Meanwhile, if you wish to check your Liyue Reputation, you’ll need to head talk to the Ministry of Civil Affairs Secretary, Ms. Yu.

How to Increase Reputation

You can increase your Reputation Level by doing a variety of region-specific requests, so make sure you use the four points outlined below:

Region Quests : Complete various quests in Mondstadt and Liyue to increase your Reputation in each city. World Exploration : Open chests, find Elemental Oculi, unlock Waypoints, and complete other exploration activities in the Liyue and Mondstadt regions to increase your Exploration Progress in each region. Bounties : Hunt down and defeat the bounty targets to increase your Reputation in that city. The list of bounties will be refreshed every Monday. Each week you can complete up to three bounties in total across all cities. Requests : Complete requests from the local residents to increase your Reputation in that city. The list of requests will be refreshed every Monday. Each week you can complete up to three requests in total across all cities.

There you have it, all the ways you can increase your Reputation in Genshin Impact’s 1.1 update. If you want to level up the rest of your Genshin Impact gameplay, then be sure to check out our other tips guides.