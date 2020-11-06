 How Genshin Impact's new reputation system works - Dexerto
Genshin Impact

How Genshin Impact’s new reputation system works

Published: 6/Nov/2020 13:02

by James Busby
Genshin Impact Reputation
miHoYo

Genshin Impact’s massive 1.1 update is bringing lots of new content for fans to enjoy, but one of the most highly-anticipated features is the addition of the Reputation system. 

Genshin Impact’s upcoming 1.1 update not only brings plenty of new characters, weapons, items, and quality of life changes, it also aims to shake-up how players interact with the world around them. One of these new interactive features is that of the Reputation system. Finally, Genshin Impact fans can truly immerse themselves Teyvat’s many regions and reap the rewards for doing so. 

We’ve known about this upcoming feature since details surrounding the 1.1 update leaked online, but now miHoYo has provided some official info ahead of the update’s November 11th release. Here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Reputation system and how you can increase it. 

What is Reputation?

Genshin Impact Reputation system
miHoYo
Having more activities to do is never a bad thing in Genshin Impact.

As the name suggests, Reputation is how you are viewed by the citizens of Genshin Impact’s various regions. In version 1.1, miHoYo are introducing a wave of interactable NPCs. These NPCs will give you requests that you can choose to complete in order to raise your Reputation Level. 

Completing these tasks will also give you access to a variety of different rewards. These range from gadget blueprints, special city features, namecards, recipes, wind gliders, and more. 

How to unlock Reputation

Genshin Impact Reputation namecards
miHoYo
Show off your Reputation with these fancy namecards.

As of writing, Reputation is currently divided into Mondstadt Reputation and Liyue Reputation. MiHoYo will likely add more regions as the game gradually expands and unlocks more areas of the map. 

Before you go speaking to every interactable NPC in Genshin Impact, you’ll need to first meet the following requirements:

  1. Reach Adventure Rank 25 or above.
  2. Complete the archon quest “The Outlander Who Caught the Wind” Prologue: Act I. This will give you access to Mondstadt Reputation. 
  3. Complete the archon quest “Farewell, Archaic Lord” Chapter I: Act II. This will give you access to Liyue Reputation.

After unlocking both the Mondstadt Reputation, you’ll be able to check your Reputation by talking to Knights of Favonius Coordinator, Hertha. Meanwhile, if you wish to check your Liyue Reputation, you’ll need to head talk to the Ministry of Civil Affairs Secretary, Ms. Yu.

How to Increase Reputation

Genshin Impact Reputation rewards
miHoYo
This Glider is just one of the many rewards you can get your hands on.

You can increase your Reputation Level by doing a variety of region-specific requests, so make sure you use the four points outlined below:

  1. Region Quests: Complete various quests in Mondstadt and Liyue to increase your Reputation in each city.
  2. World Exploration: Open chests, find Elemental Oculi, unlock Waypoints, and complete other exploration activities in the Liyue and Mondstadt regions to increase your Exploration Progress in each region.
  3. Bounties: Hunt down and defeat the bounty targets to increase your Reputation in that city. The list of bounties will be refreshed every Monday. Each week you can complete up to three bounties in total across all cities.
  4. Requests: Complete requests from the local residents to increase your Reputation in that city. The list of requests will be refreshed every Monday. Each week you can complete up to three requests in total across all cities.

There you have it, all the ways you can increase your Reputation in Genshin Impact’s 1.1 update. If you want to level up the rest of your Genshin Impact gameplay, then be sure to check out our other tips guides.

Call of Duty

All field upgrades in Black Ops Cold War and how to use them

Published: 6/Nov/2020 12:46

by Andrew Highton
field upgrades in black ops cold war
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty has added field upgrades in recent years to add further customization headaches. Field upgrades can bring someone’s scorestreak careening to a halt or assist your team. We’re going to detail the field upgrades in Black Ops Cold War, highlight the best ones, and offer advice on how to use them.

Whereas a great gun can pummel your opponents full of holes, field upgrades can open up holes in their defense. The importance of these useful pieces of tech should not be underestimated as they can be devastating.

Treyarch have offered a varying selection of field upgrades with each having a specific use in battle. Whether it’s damaging their team, or just simply reinforcing your team, these will surely help you in combat.

Black Ops Cold War field upgrades

Field upgrades are items that you will physically have to use yourself. Through a combination of L1 + R1, or LB + RB, you’ll manually activate the item and it will face a period of cooldown before reuse. Some of these will reach their full potential in different given situations, so it’s best to get an idea first.

You can only select one of the field upgrades, so choose wisely.

Proximity Mine

Description: Throwable mine, explodes shortly after one enemy runs or drives over it. Can be avoided by crouching. Destroys any vehicle that runs over it.

Recharge Time: 2:00

Best Use: A great item that would be at home in any mode. An easy way to get a kill or two during a game and could be a good tactic to place these around flags where vehicles can get to. Definitely 50/50 on its effectiveness in S&D though. With the mode offering limited lives, crouching and being stealthy is a lot more common, so consider this. Generous recharge time too.

proximity mine in black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Proximity Mine.

Field Mic

Description: Deploys a recording device that highlights enmity sounds on your mini-map.

Recharge Time: 3:15

Best Use: The second-longest recharge time for a reason. Unless enemies have perks or Jammer to counteract this, then this is a gold mine. It will grant you pretty consistent access to enemy locations. However, it’s probably best avoided in game modes where there is a lot of people as you’ll encounter enough of them anyway.

field mic in black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Field Mic.

Trophy System

Description: Destroys thrown enemy equipment and launcher missiles within 10 meters.

Recharge Time: 1:20

Best Use: This is a very scenario-specific item really. Best for S&D, defending flags, and snipers. It’s mainly suitable for people that will require less movement than usual, for sniping or defending a spot. Won’t be used by many, hence its short cooldown time.

Level Unlocked: 15

trophy system in black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Trophy System.

SAM Turret

Description: Launches missiles at enemy air scorestreaks and player-piloted helicopters.

Recharge Time: 3:45

Best Use: In our mind, this is the best piece of field equipment. It takes so long to cooldown because it’s so useful. So often are players just wasting precious seconds shooting down a killstreak and revealing themselves on the minimap. Whereas this can speed up the process immeasurably and save time, and ammo, in the process.

Level Unlocked: 18

sam turret in black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Sam Turret.

Gas Mine

Description: Proximity activated trap that expels a large cloud of harmful gas. Enemies inside are damaged and disoriented.

Recharge Time: 2:00

Best Use: The gas mine offers healthy coverage of its lethal gas. Once again, this feels at home in a defending situation as the gas can flood the area surrounding a bomb or a flag, impeding the other team in the process.

Level Unlocked: 24

gas mine in cold war black ops
Treyarch
The Gas Mine.

Jammer

Description: Creates an electronic disruption field, disabling enemy Field Upgrades, and degrading enemy minimap information.

Recharge Time: 2:30

Best Use: A potential secret weapon if used correctly. If your team has solid communication, then the Jammer’s use could be endless. It can disable all of the above field upgrades, meaning no one will be interrupting scorestreaks, deploying gas mines, or highlighting your position on the minimap. It’s ‘Level 36’ unlock is indicative of the weapon’s use and many positives.

Level Unlocked: 36

jammer in black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Jammer.

Field upgrades ranked

After summarising our thoughts on each piece of equipment, we can now finally reveal our favorites. Every single field upgrade does have some kind of use and all are viable options. Here is our assigned rankings.

  1. SAM Turret
  2. Jammer
  3. Field Mic
  4. Proximity Mine
  5. Gas Mine
  6. Trophy System

In the end, the SAM Turret’s ability to decimate scorestreaks is too good to turn down. Given how much a Chopper Gunner can annihilate a team, if several people throw these down, then it protects you well.

That is all of the Black Ops Cold War field upgrades. Hopefully, this should give you a great idea of how to approach the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer.