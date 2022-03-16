Haran Geppaku Futsu in Genshin Impact 2.6: Ayato weapon banner, stats & Ascension Materials

The Haran Geppaku Futsu is an upcoming sword in Genshin Impact and Ayato’s signature weapon. Here’s everything we know about the weapon’s stats, passive, and Ascension Materials needed to upgrade it.

The Genshin Impact 2.6 release date is nearly here, which means Travelers will soon be able to spend their Primogems on the Ayato banner. However, players that are looking to create the best Ayato build will want to add the Haran Geppaku Futsu to their arsenal.

This 5-star sword is Ayato’s signature weapon and comes packed with a fantastic passive, which works particularly well if you wish to use the Hydro sword user as a sub DPS or main DPS.

While the Haran Geppaku Futsu has yet to be officially released, that hasn’t stopped a number of leaks from emerging. So, if you wish to know more about the game’s powerful weapon, then our Haran hub has you covered.

Haran Geppaku Futsu stats in Genshin Impact

The Haran Geppaku Futsu stats can be found below. It’s important to note that HoYoverse may tweak this information before the weapon is released in the 2.6 update, so we’ll update this if anything changes.

Weapon Stat Weapon Info Weapon Type Sword Rarity 5-Star Base Attack 46 Secondary Stat Crit Rate Secondary Stat Value 7.2 Passive Ability Honed Flow Passive Ability Description Obtain All Elemental DMG Bonus. When other nearby party members use Elemental Skills, the character equipping this weapon will gain one Wavespike stack. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the character equipping this weapon uses an Elemental Skill, all stacks of Wavespike will be consumed to gain Rippling Upheaval. Each stack of Wavespike consumed will increase Normal Attack DMG by 20% for 8s.

Haran Geppaku Futsu passive in Genshin Impact

When equipped, the Haran Geppaku Futsu passive enables players to gain 12% Elemental Damage Bonus. When other nearby party members use Elemental Skills, the character wielding the Haran will gain one stack of Wavespike, which will increase their Attack Damage by 20% for 8 seconds.

C2 KAMISATO AYATO AND HARAN GEPPAKU FUTSU WHO ??? pic.twitter.com/uoIdVyzQf8 — C2 KAMISATO AYATO AND HARAN GEPPAKU FUTSU WHO ??? (@justsimpthings) March 10, 2022

If that damage buff wasn’t exciting enough, a maximum of two stacks can be obtained and the effect can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. Essentially, players get rewarded for switching out and attacking with other units. This weapon works particularly well if you wish to use Ayato as a sub DPS or main DPS.

All the Haran Geppaku Futsu passive refinement levels can be seen below:

Refinement Level Passive Increase 1 Obtain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Each stack of Wavespike consumed will increase Normal Attack DMG by 20% for 8s. 2 Obtain 15% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Each stack of Wavespike consumed will increase Normal Attack DMG by 25% for 8s. 3 Obtain 18% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Each stack of Wavespike consumed will increase Normal Attack DMG by 30% for 8s. 4 Obtain 21% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Each stack of Wavespike consumed will increase Normal Attack DMG by 35% for 8s. 5 Obtain 24% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Each stack of Wavespike consumed will increase Normal Attack DMG by 40% for 8s.

Haran Geppaku Futsu Ascension Materials

The Haran Geppaku Futsu upgrade materials require a number of drops that can be found across Inazuma. In fact, Travelers will need to farm plenty of Old Handguards and Narukami’s Joy.

Make sure you check out the full Haran Geppaku Futsu Ascension Material list, so you can begin farming all the upgrades before the sword’s release.

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 10,000 Narukami’s Wisdom x5 Gloomy Statuette x5 Old Handguard x3 2 20,000 Narukami’s Joy x5 Gloomy Statuette x18 Old Handguard x12 3 30,000 Narukami’s Joy x9 Dark Statuette x9 Kageuchi Handguard x9 4 45,000 Narukami’s Affection x5 Dark Statuette x18 Kageuchi Handguard x14 5 55,000 Narukami’s Affection x9 Deathly Statuette x14 Famed Handguard x9 6 65,000 Narukami’s Valor x6 Deathly Statuette x27 Famed Handguard x18

Haran Geppaku Futsu weapon banner in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse has yet to reveal the Haran Geppaku Futsu weapon banner, but the 5-star sword will likely receive a rate up during the 2.6 update. Quite what other 4-star weapons will be released alongside it remains to be seen, but make sure you save your Primogems for it if you wish to use it for your Ayato build.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Haran Geppaku Futsu in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

