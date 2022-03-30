Genshin Impact’s Ayato is “broken” & Tectone is loving it

Genshin Impact streamer Tectone has finally managed to unlock Ayato in the 2.6 update. Here’s what he had to say about the new 5-star Hydro character.

The Genshin Impact 2.6 update is now live and Travelers from around the world are busy exploring The Chasm and farming for the best Ayato build. Just like previous Version updates, Tectone has been keen to test out the game’s new character – Kamisato Ayato.

This 5-star Hydro character has been highly anticipated ever since his sister, Ayaka, was added to the Inazuma roster. However, the wait is finally over, and players can now spend their Primogems on the Yashiro Commissioner’s banner.

While it’s still early days for Ayato, Tectone believes the Hydro Sword is one of the most powerful C0 characters to ever release in Genshin Impact. So, if you’re unsure of whether you should roll on the Ayato banner, then Tectone’s words may make your decision easier.

Tectone amazed by C0 Ayato in Genshin Impact

After testing out Ayato’s C0 damage on Masanori, it was clear Tectone was incredibly impressed by both the 5-star’s damage and attack animations. “[Ayato’s Elemental Skill] is unironically and unequivocally my favorite attack animation in the game, and you can just hold it.”

However, it was only after the streamer opted for an attack speed-focused team with Yun Jin and Chongyun that he began to get really excited. Meanwhile, the buffs from Bennett also ensured the Hydro character was consistently unleashing incredible amounts of damage.

In fact, Ayato obliterated Masanori in just a few seconds, proving just how deadly he can be without any Constellation buffs. “This is probably one of the better feeling C0 characters I’ve ever played, I mean, there’s no potions, no food buffs – just a fresh 90 [character].”

Timestamp of 2:53

This will likely come as a pleasant surprise to many Genshin Impact players, especially to those who are used to having to unlock Constellations to make their favorite characters more viable.

“I’m so happy. Ayato has lived up to my hype,” said the streamer. “I’m stoked and that was so f*cking cool. I don’t give a f*ck about the internal cooldown when I can f*ck this much sh*t up with no elemental interactions whatsoever.”

Quite whether Ayato has what it takes to become one of the most popular characters in the Spiral Abyss remains to be seen, but for now, the future looks good for Ayato players.

