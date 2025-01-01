Genshin Impact Zhongli voice actor whales on Mavuika banner for wholesome reason

Mavuika is the latest Genshin Impact character that is causing a stir within the game’s community, thanks to her amazing design and unique bike-based Pyro abilities. However, Zhongli’s voice actor had a lot on the line when it came to pulling her on the 5.3 banner.

To kick off the New Year in style Zhongli’s Japanese voice actor, Tomoaki Maeno, streamed his banner pulls for Mavuika. While many players have been saving their Primogems and Intertwined Fates for her long-awaited release, Tomoaki Maeno has a personal reason for pulling for Teyvat’s fiery motorcyclist.

For those that don’t know, Mavuika is played by Mikako Komatsu a famous Japanese VA known for her roles in Jujutsu Kaisen and Honkai Star Rail. But how exactly does this tie into Zhongli’s VA’s love for Mavuika? Well, it also comes down to the wholesome fact that both Tomoaki Maeno and Mikako Komatsu are married.

So, to celebrate his wife’s role as Mavuika, Tomoaki decided to pull until he had C6 the Pyro Archon.

Zhongli VA pulls for Mavuika, his IRL wife

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Zhongli’s VA shared his pulls on the Mavuika banner much to the delight of his audience. The voice actor had even prepared a “scorching hot paradise” within his Serenitea Pot, which he hoped would entice the Pyro Archon to come home.

The simple room consisted of a chair surrounded by four fireplaces, which only added to the comical nature of his stream. However, despite the pre-pull ritual, Zhongli’s VA only seemed to pull everything but his real-life waifu.

Even when he finally thought he had secured Mavuika it turned out to be a surprise appearance from Keqing instead. Despite this, Tomoaki remained in good spirits and shrugged off his bad luck with a lot of nervous laughing.

Fortunately, after over an hour of pulling on Mavuika’s banner, Zhongli’s VA finally managed to C6 her. “I don’t have any regrets. It was long and I finally finished,” the VA laughed. The game’s community was also pleased that he managed to hit his target, with many joking that he’d be in trouble if he hadn’t pulled it off.

“Bro has to pull for C6R5 Mavuika otherwise he will sleep on the couch,” joked one commenter. “I think if he used up all the money his wife earned maxing out Mavuika he will be sleeping on the couch,” wrote another.

If you’re still looking to get Mavuika, then be sure to check out our Genshin Impact codes page to get some free Primogems to help with your own pulls.