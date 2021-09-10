Genshin Impact Yunjin leaks: Abilities, release date, story, more

Yunjin is one of the next characters that will be releasing in Genshin Impact, but it seems a number of official images have leaked ahead of her official release.

The 2.1 and 2.2 updates will bring with it a host of new Genshin Impact characters, with the likes of Kokomi, Yae Miko, and Aloy being released. However, there are a few characters that have yet to be officially announced. While miHoYo has yet to release Yunjin, that hasn’t stopped a number of new Genshin Impact leaks from appearing online.

In fact, speculations and rumors surrounding Yunjin have been circulating for months. However, it now appears that the latest datamine has finally given fans a sneak peek at what the Heyu Tea House singer will look like in-game. Whether you’re saving your Primogems for Yunjin’s official release or just wish to see what the new character looks like, then the latest leak could be a deciding factor.

Yunjin leaks in Genshin Impact

no more low res flat lit yunjin images please *this is yunjin's datamined model from genshin's first closed beta, probably wont look completely like this in the final version* pic.twitter.com/UrubvqUgnN — daisy 🌼 (@yoimyia) September 9, 2021

The leaked images of Yunjin appear to be from in-game concept art and were shared on the Genshin Impact leaks Reddit page. Daisy, a renowned Genshin leaker also shared their findings with fans via Twitter. According to Daisy, the datamined character model has come from Genshin Impact’s first closed beta.

In the leaked images, Yunjin can be seen sporting an elegant purple dress that is emblazoned with various symbols. Whether this design will eventually change upon her release remains to be seen, but for now, players better start saving their Primogems if they wish to add this character to their team.

Yunjin release date

MiHoYo has yet to confirm a release date for Yunjin, but we do know that she will likely be added to the game after Kokomi, Yae Miko, Thoma, and Gorou have been added. With this news, we expect Yunjijn’s banner will be revealed in the 2.2 update or much later.

Yunjin’s abilities in Genshin Impact

Yunjin’s abilities have yet to be revealed, but there has been speculation that she could be the game’s first Dendro character. This would certainly come as a surprise to many players, especially since Dendro Samachurls and Large Dendro Slimes are the only creatures capable of unleashing plant-based attacks.

Yunjin story in Genshin Impact

According to the Genshin Impact wiki, Yunjin is affiliated with Heyu Tea House – a location within Liyue. It’s here where the singer performs, entertaining any weary travelers with her excellent voice. Yunjin has also been compared to Granny Ruoxin, another famous opera singer who was also incredibly popular.

At this time, we don’t know when Yunjin will make an appearance in Genshin Impact’s story, but it does appear that several NPCs already know of her.

