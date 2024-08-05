Genshin Impact x KFC collab for exclusive Fontaine character merch but there’s a catch

Genshin Impact and KFC China have teamed up once again to give patrons exclusive Fontaine figures, so here are all the limited-time characters on offer.

Genshin Impact is known for its exclusive collabs, with the free to play gacha game teaming up with everything from Duolingo to Horizon Zero Dawn. However, this time the mobile game has once again teamed up with the popular fast food chain KFC.

Starting on August 3, 2024, Genshin fans who head to KFC China branches can get hold of four exclusive Fontaine figures with select combo meals. With Natlan just around the corner, there’s never been a better time to celebrate Fontaine than with some exclusive merchandise commemorating the region.

As part of the new KFC China collab, Genshin Impact players can get hold of four adorable Melusine toys. Each of the pint-sized figures has a windup mechanism that can be wound to make the figure move according to their restaurant-themed role.

HoYoverse/KFC KFC China is once again teaming up with KFC.

One example is the delivery Melusine, who can be seen riding aboard a giant chicken with a KFC bag firmly in hand. There’s also another Melusine who can be wound up to reenact making an egg tart, while the other two are themed around patisserie and barista roles.

While there have yet to be any 4-star or 5-star character-exclusive KFC figures, the Melusine collab has already gone down a treat in China – with many stores running out of select characters.

Sadly, the four Melusine figures are currently only available in KFC branches in China and there’s no word on whether they will see a Western release. This isn’t the first time Genshin Impact teamed up with KFC, as back in Verison 1.4 players could get the Wings of Feasting glider.

For all the latest Genshin Impact news and character guides, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page to stay updated on all the new developments.