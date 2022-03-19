Genshin Impact Version 2.6 reveal leaves Kazuha fans disappointed: “I hate Venti”

HoYoverse has revealed the Genshin Impact Version 2.6 banners and some players are not happy. Kazuha fans were let down after Venti and Kamisato Ayaka got rerun campaigns instead.

Originally making his debut in Genshin Impact Version 1.6, Kaedehara Kazuha has since become one of the RPG’s most requested characters to make a return.

Some players were massively let down when HoYoverse revealed that Anemo 5-star hero would not be in the 2.6 update after months of anticipation.

Genshin Impact 2.6 banners leave Kazuha fans out in the wind

While not officially confirmed to be returning any time soon, numerous community polls since January have shown that many players expected Kazuha would be next in line to get a rerun banner.

Fans of the wandering samurai were devastated when HoYoverse revealed that Mondstadt’s Venti would be the rerun campaign next to the debut of Kamisato Ayato with the Version 2.6 update.

Although the Anemo Archon has technically gone over five months longer without a return campaign, some fans believed Kazuha made more sense given the game’s current storyline and events are based around Inazuma.

A vast wind breezes across the fields and encounters the illustrious poetry and pictures of the violet garden. On the surface of the reflective water, stories of the past are gradually emerging…https://t.co/5JPPSOgdlU#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 18, 2022

Players upset by the move took to social media to voice their disappointment, such as a user who tagged HoYoverse and asked “Do you hate Kazuha be honest now.”

Another comment said, “No Kazuha banner, I saved everything for him!”

One tweet simply exclaimed, “Y’all didn’t give me a Kazuha rerun how dare you.”

Others were critical of the Chinese developer for giving Raiden Shogun and Kokomi reruns but not the Anemo Sword user. “Kazuha when he as an Inazuma character didn’t appear in a PV for an Inazuma event and saw some random kid from Mondstadt,” a user sarcastically wrote.

Agreeing, one frustrated fan explained, “It’s not about inaccurate leaks. Kazuha was the first Inazuma character and still Ayaka, Kokomi, and Raiden get reruns before him. That’s why fans highly expected him to be in 2.6.”

Other players criticized HoYoverse for only having one rerun banner for phase 2 of the Genshin Impact Version 2.6 update when they have normally had two in the past.

If nothing else, this is a stark reminder that character banners truly are random to a certain degree and are not always guaranteed based on the game’s current storyline and events.

