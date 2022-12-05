Genshin Impact update: Current version, leaks & future release dates

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

If you’re wondering when the next Genshin Impact update will go live, then our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Every Genshin Impact update adds new events, 5-star banners, and plenty of free Primogems for Travelers to claim. Not only do these Version updates help keep the game fresh, but they also add new story content and even regions to the ever-expanding world of Teyvat.

While HoYoverse provided release dates for a number of future releases, a new leak has revealed dates all the way up until 4.3. This is obviously extremely useful for Travelers who wish to know when current updates both end and begin.

Article continues after ad

After all, being able to plan around specific character releases can greatly increase your chances of securing the Fates needed to Wish on 5-star banners. So, without further ado, here’s when the current Genshin Impact update ends and when future Genshin Impact updates start.

Contents

Current Genshin Impact update

HoYoverse Genshin Impact 3.2 is nearly over.

The current Genshin Impact 3.2 update was released on November 2, 2022. This patch added Nahida and Layla to the game, while Childe, Yae Miko, and Yoimiya all received banner reruns. There was also the addition of The Great Mujina Youkai event and the popular Pokemon-inspired Fabulous Fungus Frenzy minigame.

Genshin Impact 3.2 will end on December 7, 2022. This means Travelers won’t have too much longer to roll on the current banners and play the various events.

Article continues after ad

When is the next Genshin Impact update?

HoYoverse The Scaramouche banner appears in the next Genshin Impact update.

The next Genshin Impact update will be 3.3, which goes live on December 7, 2022. Genshin Impact 3.3 will introduce one of the game’s most highly anticipated characters – The Wanderer (Scaramouche).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Scaramouche will also be joined by the 4-star Anemo Bow user, Faruzan. If that wasn’t exciting enough, there’s also the Genius Invokation TCG. This permanent game mode will enable Travelers to collect cards, battle against AI, and even take on other players in multiplayer.

There’s also the long-awaited return of Windtrace and Misty Dungeon, two events that have proven extremely popular amongst the Genshin Impact community.

Leaked Genshin Impact update timeline

HoYoverse A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed the dates for upcoming Version releases.

A Genshin Impact leaker has uncovered a timeline of all the upcoming Genshin Impact updates, giving Travelers a sneak peek into the game’s future. Like most Genshin Impact leaks, it’s important to note that the information below could change so be sure to take it with a grain of salt.

Article continues after ad

Gesnhin Impact updates Release date 3.4 January 18, 2023 3.5 March 1, 2023 3.6 April 12, 2023 3.7 May 24, 2023 3.8 July 5, 2023 3.9 ??? 4.0 August 16, 2023 4.1 September 27, 2023 4.2 November 8, 2023 4.3 December 20, 2023

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the current and future Genshin Impact updates. Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

How to get Mora | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to buy apples | Genshin Impact cross-save: How to link accounts | All Cryo characters | All Electro characters | All Geo characters | All Pyro characters | All Dendro characters | Is Genshin Impact on Steam? | Genshin Impact pick rates | All Genius Invokation TCG cards