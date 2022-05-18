Genshin Impact University Invitational UK: Prize pool, format, where to watch

The Genshin Impact University Invitational UK brings the first esports-style tournament to the West. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Genshin Impact will be hosting its first esports tournament in the West, with the arrival of the University Invitational UK. This event will see a total of 10 universities fight it out in various challenges to claim ultimate glory and a piece of the £11,000 ($13,486) prize pool.

The competition is sure to be incredibly fierce and filled with plenty of memorable moments. So, if you’re interested in taking part or just wish to watch the event live, then we have everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact University Invitational UK.

Contents

What is the Genshin Impact University Invitational UK?

The Genshin Impact University Invitational UK is the first esports-style tournament that is coming to the West. This event will see 10 university teams duke it out in time-based challenges for a chance at winning a piece of the £11,000 ($13,486) prize pool.

Genshin Impact University Invitational UK prize pool

Champion Team: £5,000 in total and 2,000 Primogems for each member.

1st Runner Up Team: £3,000 in total and 1,000 Primogems for each member.

2nd Runner Up Team: £2,000 in total and 500 Primogems for each member.

Popularity Award: £1,000 in total and 600 Primogems for each member.

Each team member from the aforementioned three teams will also obtain Genshin Impact acrylic stands and keychains. Additionally, each team member from teams ranked fourth through tenth place will obtain 500 Primogems and keychains.

Genshin Impact University Invitational UK format

Genshin Impact University Invitational UK will be held in the United Kingdom and each team will challenge each other in a series of game contests in Genshin Impact to compete for the championship.

Stage 1: Team Registration and Selection (Online) 9 May, 00:00 – 16 May, 00:00 (UTC+0).

Stage 2: Qualifiers (Local University Divisions) 16 May – 20 May.

Stage 3: Finals (Live from London) 28 May.

Genshin Impact University Invitational UK entrants

Division Qualifier Date Qualifier Location Brunel University London 5pm, 16th May Brunel Lecture Centre University College London 1pm, 19th May SideQuest, Charing Cross Imperial College London 1pm, 19th May SideQuest, Charing Cross King’s College London 1pm, 19th May SideQuest, Charing Cross University of Surrey 6pm, 17th May The Basement, USSU University of Roehampton London 3pm, 17th May Roehampton Esports Arena London South Bank University 1pm, 18th May Platform, Shoreditch Queen Mary University of London 3pm, 18th May Platform, Shoreditch Wild Card Gaming — —

Where to watch the Genshin Impact University Invitational UK?

The live final will be broadcast on GINX Esports TV channel (Sky channel 433) and Twitch on the 28th of May, 2022. If you can’t watch the event live, then the broadcast will likely be put on the GINX Esports TV YouTube channel.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Invitational UK tournament. Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and information.

