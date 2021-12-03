Genshin Impact Traveler’s Picture Book event: Free Primogems, missions, rewards

miHoYo is offering Genshin Impact players 80 free Primogems, as well as a handful of other awards, in a new Traveler’s Picture Book event. We’ve got the details on all the missions you need to complete to get the sweet rewards.

miHoYo occasionally give out Primogems for free to Genshin Impact players ⁠— either through codes or events. Heading into the holiday season, the developers have put on another Traveler’s Picture Book event to spread a little bit of cheer.

By completing missions daily, you’ll be able to snag 80 free Primogems. None of them are complex, and so it’s a no-brainer to tap into the web event.

Here’s how you can claim those free Primogems as part of the Traveler’s Picture Book event in Genshin Impact.

"Traveler's Picture Book" Web Event: Complete the painting to obtain Primogems! Click Here to Participate >>>https://t.co/Kiiaqr4e6M#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 3, 2021

Genshin Impact Traveler’s Picture Book missions

To complete the Traveler’s Picture Book, you need to complete missions in Genshin Impact, and then fend off Hilichurls trying to steal your materials in the web event.

By completing the missions in-game, you’ll get access to Painting Colors, which you need to use to gain progress on your picture and earn those sweet Primogems.

A little note: You have to be at least Adventure Rank 20 to participate in this event, so new players can’t take advantage of the Primogems. You can find the full list of in-game missions below, as well as when they unlock.

Day Mission Reward Unlock Day 1 Log in on 1 day 1 Painting Color December 3 Begin and complete an expedition 1 Painting Color Complete four Daily Commissions in total 2 Painting Colors Day 2 Log in on 2 days 1 Painting Color December 4 Collect 3 Crystal Cores 1 Painting Color Clear any Domain once 2 Painting Colors Day 3 Log in on 3 days 1 Painting Color December 5 Use a total of 480 Original Resin 2 Painting Colors Complete 12 Daily Commissions in total 2 Painting Colors Day 4 Log in on 4 days 1 Painting Color December 6 Defeat boss enemy 1 time 2 Painting Colors Day 5 Log in on 5 days 2 Painting Colors December 7 Use a total of 900 Original Resin 2 Painting Colors Day 6 Log in on 6 days 2 Painting Colors December 8 Collect Realm Currency once in the Serenitea Pot 1 Painting Color Day 7 Log in on 7 days 2 Painting Colors December 9 Collect 1 Realm Bounty within the Serenitea Pot and gain Companionship EXP from a companion who has moved in 1 Painting Color

Genshin Impact Traveler’s Picture Book rewards

You don’t need to complete every mission to get 100% on the Traveler’s Picture Book event in Genshin Impact. As long as you collect 20 Painting Colors across the week, you’ll be able to get the full rewards.

You can find them listed below:

Progress Rewards 20% 3 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ores 40% 30 Primogems, 10,000 Mora 60% 3 Hero’s Wit, 5 Mystic Enhancement Ores 80% 3 Hero’s Wit, 5 Mystic Enhancement Ores 100% 50 Primogems, 20,000 Mora

Genshin Impact Traveler’s Picture Book expiry date

The latest Genshin Impact Traveler’s Picture Book event kicked off on December 3, 2021 and will run until December 12, 2021. You have a few days to return to the web event and claim the rewards.

As long as you play Genshin daily, you’ll easily complete the missions and get the Primogems for free ⁠— the hardest element is remembering to come back to the web event!

miHoYo do run these picture book events regularly though, so be sure to check back occasionally to make sure you don’t miss out on any free Primogems!