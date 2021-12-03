Genshin Impact Traveler’s Picture Book event: Free Primogems, missions, rewards

miHoYo is offering Genshin Impact players 80 free Primogems, as well as a handful of other awards, in a new Traveler’s Picture Book event. We’ve got the details on all the missions you need to complete to get the sweet rewards.
miHoYo occasionally give out Primogems for free to Genshin Impact players — either through codes or events. Heading into the holiday season, the developers have put on another Traveler’s Picture Book event to spread a little bit of cheer.
By completing missions daily, you’ll be able to snag 80 free Primogems. None of them are complex, and so it’s a no-brainer to tap into the web event.
Here’s how you can claim those free Primogems as part of the Traveler’s Picture Book event in Genshin Impact.
"Traveler's Picture Book" Web Event: Complete the painting to obtain Primogems!
Click Here to Participate >>>https://t.co/Kiiaqr4e6M#GenshinImpact
— Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 3, 2021
Genshin Impact Traveler’s Picture Book missions
To complete the Traveler’s Picture Book, you need to complete missions in Genshin Impact, and then fend off Hilichurls trying to steal your materials in the web event.
By completing the missions in-game, you’ll get access to Painting Colors, which you need to use to gain progress on your picture and earn those sweet Primogems.
A little note: You have to be at least Adventure Rank 20 to participate in this event, so new players can’t take advantage of the Primogems. You can find the full list of in-game missions below, as well as when they unlock.
|Day
|Mission
|Reward
|Unlock
|Day 1
|Log in on 1 day
|1 Painting Color
|December 3
|Begin and complete an expedition
|1 Painting Color
|Complete four Daily Commissions in total
|2 Painting Colors
|Day 2
|Log in on 2 days
|1 Painting Color
|December 4
|Collect 3 Crystal Cores
|1 Painting Color
|Clear any Domain once
|2 Painting Colors
|Day 3
|Log in on 3 days
|1 Painting Color
|December 5
|Use a total of 480 Original Resin
|2 Painting Colors
|Complete 12 Daily Commissions in total
|2 Painting Colors
|Day 4
|Log in on 4 days
|1 Painting Color
|December 6
|Defeat boss enemy 1 time
|2 Painting Colors
|Day 5
|Log in on 5 days
|2 Painting Colors
|December 7
|Use a total of 900 Original Resin
|2 Painting Colors
|Day 6
|Log in on 6 days
|2 Painting Colors
|December 8
|Collect Realm Currency once in the Serenitea Pot
|1 Painting Color
|Day 7
|Log in on 7 days
|2 Painting Colors
|December 9
|Collect 1 Realm Bounty within the Serenitea Pot and gain Companionship EXP from a companion who has moved in
|1 Painting Color
Genshin Impact Traveler’s Picture Book rewards
You don’t need to complete every mission to get 100% on the Traveler’s Picture Book event in Genshin Impact. As long as you collect 20 Painting Colors across the week, you’ll be able to get the full rewards.
You can find them listed below:
|Progress
|Rewards
|20%
|3 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ores
|40%
|30 Primogems, 10,000 Mora
|60%
|3 Hero’s Wit, 5 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|80%
|3 Hero’s Wit, 5 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|100%
|50 Primogems, 20,000 Mora
Genshin Impact Traveler’s Picture Book expiry date
The latest Genshin Impact Traveler’s Picture Book event kicked off on December 3, 2021 and will run until December 12, 2021. You have a few days to return to the web event and claim the rewards.
As long as you play Genshin daily, you’ll easily complete the missions and get the Primogems for free — the hardest element is remembering to come back to the web event!
miHoYo do run these picture book events regularly though, so be sure to check back occasionally to make sure you don’t miss out on any free Primogems!