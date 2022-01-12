Genshin Impact streamer Tectone roasted by Zhongli voice actor

A popular Genshin Impact streamer has gone viral after Zhongli’s official English voice actor roasted him in a hilarious clip.

Genshin Impact streamer, Tectone, is known for his high-energy streams and incredible banner luck in miHoYo’s free-to-play title. When Tectone isn’t busy whaling for the latest character, the popular content creator enjoys involving himself with the wider Genshin community.

From collaborating with other streamers like Emiru to setting up various in-game challenges, Tectone is no stranger to the spotlight. However, a recent video has gone viral after Zhongli’s official English voice actor roasted him.

It’s certainly not every day that Genshin Impact fans get personally insulted by the Geo Archon himself, but that’s exactly what happened to Tectone in this comedic clip.

Genshin Impact streamer roasted by Zhongli VA

Zhongli is one of the most popular characters in Genshin Impact. Not only is the 5-star Geo character renowned for his incredible strength, but his courteous nature has made him a hit with many of the game’s fans.

His elegance and sophisticated style are greatly elevated by Keith Silverstein – Zhongli’s English voice actor. Keith is famously known for his roles in popular anime like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Monster, and Hunter x Hunter.

The American VA also has roles in a number of video games, with one of the latest being that of Genshin Impact. As the official voice for Zhongli, Keith often gets asked by fans to voice certain voice lines from the game.

After receiving a request through the personalized video service, cameo, Keith couldn’t help but add a cheeky twist to Tectone’s message. “I found out that you are a Genshin streamer,” said Keith. That’s awesome, I’m glad that you’re enjoying the game. It’s such a great, so good on you.”

ZHONGLI'S VOICE ACTOR IS GONNA ROAST ME TOO? WHAT TIMELINE IS THIS pic.twitter.com/C3UQO1b7as — TECTONE (BIG EGG) (@TectEGG) January 11, 2022

Once the congratulations had been wrapped up, the voice actor went straight for the jugular. “Anyway, all the best to you and the best of luck in all your future endeavors, you take care of yourself. And remember, I hope today to shall be prosperous. Also, you’re bald.”

The clip has since gone viral and even the popular Genshin Impact streamer couldn’t believe what had just happened. “Zhongli’s voice actor is gonna roast me too? What timeline is this,” Tectone wrote on Twitter.

While many Genshin Impact fans may have been lucky enough to unlock Zhongli, few can personally claim to have been insulted by the Geo Archon. There’s no doubt that Tectone has a unique claim to fame on that one.

