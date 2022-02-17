Genshin Impact streamer Tectone hits back after “disgusting” harassment and death threats

Tectone has called out the Genshin Impact community over its harassment of the game’s streamers and voice actors, explaining how certain fans have even threatened him with death threats.

The world of Genshin Impact may be filled with color and beauty, but there are times when members of the community can be extremely toxic. Certain members have repeatedly taken to social media to harass the game’s voice actors and streamers over their role within the free-to-play title.

The latest individual to come under fire is popular Genshin streamer, Tectone. As a big figure in the community, Tectone has often voiced his opinions on the state of the game. Whether it’s to do with the recent censorship controversy or game-breaking character bugs, he’s keen to give his opinion on all aspects of the title.

Advertisement

Tectone condemns Genshin Impact community over harassment

“So, not only is there a TikTok song with over 60,000 likes telling me to kill myself and plotting to light me on fire and die, now leak channels are taking my UID and photoshopping them on leak videos in an attempt to get me banned from Genshin,” explained Tectone. “Tell me again how it’s the minority.”

Tectone has often disclosed how he has received abuse from members of the Genshin Impact community in his videos, but it seems things have ramped up significantly. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that fans have harassed those involved with the open-world title.

Advertisement

So not only is there a tiktok song with over 60000 likes telling me to kill myself and plotting to light me on fire and die, now leak channels are taking my UID and shopping them on leak videos in an attempt to get me banned from genshin. Tell me again how it's the minority. — TECTONE (BIG EGG) (@TectEGG) February 15, 2022

Zach Aguilar, the voice behind Aether, famously revealed his frustrations at how negative the Genshin Impact community can be, stating: “I’m frustrated. Voice actors don’t know everything about the projects we’re in. We’re normal people with jobs that we do our best on…I’m just a bit tired of the treatment I’ve seen and experienced.”

Unfortunately, Zach isn’t the only VA to have experienced the darker sides of the title’s fanbase.

Kokomi’s Japanese voice actor, Suzuko Mimori, also had to restrict her livestream after fans harassed her for the character’s unpopularity. It’s this consistent abuse that continues to impact those who cover and work within the realms of Genshin Impact.

Advertisement

I know that voice actors are the ones in the public eye a lot of the time – but there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes out of our control. I wish we could be more candid. I’m not sure what to say, I think I’m just a bit tired of the treatment I’ve seen and experienced. — Zach Aguilar 🔜 PensaCon (@airzach) August 20, 2021

Like many public figures that cover the game, Tectone has been keen to see the Genshin grow and evolve, but the recent abuse has had him questioning his involvement within the community going forward. “What am I even fighting for,” said the streamer. “Why even bother coming back to this disgusting f*cking place?”

Whether Tectone will continue to purely focus on Genshin content in the future or distance himself from the game remains to be seen, but it’s clear there are a lot of problems within the game’s fanbase.

Best Yae Miko build | Best Albedo build | Best Aloy build | Best Ayaka build | Best Barbara build | Best Childe build | Best Eula build | Best Ganyu build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Itto build | Best Jean build | Best Kazuha build | Best Keqing build | Best Klee build | Best Kokomi build | Best Mona build | Best Qiqi build | Best Raiden Shogun build | Best Shenhe build | Best Xiao build | Best Yoimiya build | Best Yun Jin build | Best Zhongli build | How to link your Genshin accounts | How to get free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Prime Gaming rewards | How to process ingredients | How to buy apples | Where to find carrots | Where to find Dandelion seeds | Genshin Impact pick rates