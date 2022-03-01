Genshin Impact streamer Tectone explains why it “sucks” in current state

Genshin Impact streamer Tectone has revealed his honest opinions on the current state of the game and why he thinks the current player experience is at an all-time low.

Tectone is one of the many Genshin Impact players that has voiced their concerns about the game’s lack of meaningful content. While Travelers are currently taking part in the 2.5 event and rolling on the Yae Miko banner, that hasn’t stopped fans from wanting HoYoverse to change certain aspects of Genshin Impact.

Currently, the lack of end-game content and Artifact grinding continues to spark a lot of negativity amongst the community. While HoYoverse has made a number of QoF changes in past updates, the developers have yet to implement any significant that shakes up the current grind.

Tectone on the state of Genshin Impact

While filling out the new Genshin Impact player survey, Tectone revealed his current thoughts on the game. “I’m not going to bullshit even remotely on this, what do I think of the current experience. It sucks.

“I’m going to finish the event and I’m going to be brought back to the same f*cking hell, which is farm Artifacts and farm materials out of fear, because I don’t know what’s coming next, so I just need to farm everything. It’s not good.”

Artifact grinding has been a huge issue within the Genshin community ever since the game launched. This is largely down to the RNG behind the current system, which means players have to grind the same Domain for hours until they get the correct stats.

Even if Travelers do put in the time needed to grind Artifacts, there’s no guarantee that they’ll get what they need. To make matters worse, Domains are currently the only real form of end-game content outside of the Spiral Abyss, which gives high AR players very little to do.

Tectone even notes how Genshin Impact character banners cost way too much money, which often locks many players out of obtaining their favorite units. “Collecting the characters sucks and costs a billion dollars. Obtaining the characters feels good, but I still have to spend a sh*t ton of money.”

The streamer did praise Genshin Impact’s combat, noting that the different party combinations and elemental synergies make for some extremely satisfying gameplay. However, Tectone was keen to stress that players should fill in the survey with complete honesty.

“There’s a reason HoYoverse is here asking us what we like and don’t like,” he said. “If all you put is, ‘I like everything,’ then there’s no chance for this game to get better. This is honest to god opinion of being able to make the game better, hopefully. We’ll see.”

It’s clear, like many Genshin Impact players and content creators, that Tectone is very passionate about the game. Whether HoYoverse makes any major changes to the current systems remains to be seen, but for now, Travelers have the opportunity to voice their concerns.

