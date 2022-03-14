Genshin Impact Stellar Reunion event: Free Primogems, Mora, Fragile Resin, more

The Genshin Impact Stellar Reunion event gives returning players free Primogems and other rewards, so here’s how you can claim them.

Genshin Impact Stellar Reunion is unlike any other event in the game. In fact, the rewards are only available to those who have returned to Teyvat after a break from playing. While Travelers enjoying the current 2.5 update and Of Drink A-Dreaming event won’t be legible, there will be plenty of players who can claim some free items.

These free rewards range from Primogems, Fragile Resin, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora. Having access to the above items is particularly useful, especially for anyone that is aiming to roll on the Ayato banner and farm Artifacts for his best build. Here’s how you can get involved in the Genshin Impact Stellar Reunion event.

Contents

Genshin Impact Stellar Reunion event

In order to get involved in the Genshin Impact Stellar Reunion event, you must meet the following requirements:

Travelers must be Adventure Rank 10 or above. It has been at least 14 days since the last login. It has been over 45 days since last activating the Stellar Reunion event.

If you meet the above criteria, then you will be able to claim the Stellar Reunion rewards. To do this, simply log into your Genshin Impact account and open the events tab. Once you’ve done that, you will see a tab called “Stellar Reunion”.

During the event, Travelers will be able to log in daily to claim free Primogems, Fragile Resin, Hero’s Wit, and other rewards.

Genshin Impact Stellar Reunion rewards

The Genshin Impact Stellar Reunion rewards can only be claimed once. Here are all the free items you can obtain:

Rewards 100x Primogems Hero’s Wit x5 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore 80,000 Mora 1x Fragile Resin

Genshin Impact Passage of Time rewards

When the Stellar Reunion event is active, Travelers who are eligible will be able to receive daily login rewards. The Passage of Time Rewards event is active for up to seven days and offers even more goodies.

Day Reward 1 100x Primogems 2 100x Primogems, 5x Mystic Enhancement Ore 3 100x Primogems 4 10x Hero’s Wit 5 100x Primogems, 5x Mystic Enhancement Ore 6 100,000 Mora 7 2x Fragile Resin

Genshin Impact Homeward Path Quest Rewards

During the event, players can complete designated quests each day to claim rewards and accumulate points. When you accumulate enough points, you can claim a bonus reward. The Mappa Mare Catalyst is the current reward, so make sure you pick this up when the Stellar Reunion event is active.

It’s important to note that the quest list refreshes every day at 4:00 AM, which means you’ll need to remember to claim your items in time.

Genshin Impact Reunion Blessing

The Reunion Blessing gives double drops to returning Travelers. Up to three double drops can be used every day, which enables players to obtain rewards from Domains, Blossoms of Wealth, and Blossoms of Revelation using Original Resin.

The amount of double drop opportunities refreshes every day at 4:00 AM. Once the event has ended, all progress will be cleared and any unclaimed rewards will be lost. So, if you’re farming certain Artifacts and Mora or character EXP materials, then make sure to claim them.

There you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Stellar Reunion event. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

