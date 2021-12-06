Genshin Impact Shenhe leak reveals abilities, idle animations, more

A new Genshin Impact Shenhe leak has given travelers an early look at her Elemental Skill, burst, and idle animations.

Shenhe is one of the most highly anticipated Genshin Impact characters, but a new leak has revealed a number of details ahead of her release. While players have known about Shenhe since she was first uncovered by Genshin Impact leakers back in November 2020, miHoYo finally revealed her weapon and element.

Since then, a number of dataminers have been digging through the game’s files in order to uncover further information on Shenhe. In fact, Genshin Impact’s 2.4 beta tests have revealed everything from Shenhe idle animations to her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

Whether you’re looking to add Shenhe to your roster or just wish to see how she plays, then be sure to check out her early gameplay.

Genshin Impact Shenhe gameplay leak

As the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta gets underway, a number of videos and official screenshots have been circulating on various social media platforms. Not only have these leaks revealed Inazuma’s new Enkanomiya region, but there have also been plenty of Shenhe and Yun Jin clips.

This has given travelers an early look at both characters’ abilities and how they will function upon their release. For many Genshin Impact fans, Shenhe has quickly proven to be incredibly popular, with players even creating her very own Reddit page.

However, YouTuber ZHiN Moe recently posted a six-minute clip that showcases Shenhe’s idle animations, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst. The 5-star Cryo user can be seen swiftly striking the air with her polearm, before dashing forward with Spring Spirit Summoning.

This ability grants all nearby allies the Icy Quill effect and deals Cryo damage. The video ends with Shenhe using her Elemental Burst (Divine Maiden’s Deliverance), which unleashes the power of the Talisman Spirit, allowing it to roam free, dealing AoE Cryo damage to all nearby enemies.

While the Shenhe leaks have given Genshin Impact fans a sneak peek at her gameplay, miHoYo could change her kit before her official release. If you’re aiming to add the Lonesome Transcendence to your roster, then be sure to check out our best Shenhe build to maximize her damage.

So, there you have it, Shenhe’s leaked idle animations and gameplay. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest leaks and info.

