Genshin Impact Shenhe Ascension Materials & Talent Materials list

Shenhe Ascension Materials and Talent Materials are needed to Ascend Genshin Impact’s 5-star Cryo character, so our hub has everything you need to know.

Shenhe is a 5-star Cryo character that was released alongside the Ayaka banner rerun in the Genshin Impact 3.5 update. The deadly Polearm character uses her AoE Cryo abilities, freezing her enemies in place while also enhancing her team’s attacks with her Elemental Skill.

So, if you’ve been lucky enough to unlock Shenhe on the current Genshin Impact banner, then you’ll want to begin farming all her Ascension and Talent Materials. After all, Ascending Shenhe will enable you to maximize her DPS and overall combat effectiveness in the game.

So, if you’re looking to spend your Primogems on unlocking Shenhe or simply wish to know what materials you’ll need, then our Shenhe Ascension Materials and Talent Materials guide has you covered.

Shenhe Ascension Materials

Shenhe Ascension Materials can take a while to farm.

Shenhe Talent and Ascension materials can be found in Mondstadt, Inazuma, and Liyue, which means you’ll need to progress in the game’s story. In order to level up and ascend Shenhe, you’ll need to fight the Bathysmal Vishaps.

This boss drops the Dragonheir’s False Fin and other rare items. Meanwhile, the Energy Nectar and Teachings of Prosperity can be found across Liyue. As Shenhe excels as a main damage dealer, you’ll want to max out her Normal Attack and Elemental Skill to help generate elemental reactions.

LEVEL MORA COST MATERIALS 1 20,000 x1 Shivada Jade, x3 Qingxin, x3 Whopperflower 2 40,000 x3 Shivada Jade, x10 Qingxin, 15x Whopperflower, x2 Dragonheir’s False Fin 3 60,000 x6 Shivada Jade Fragment, x20 Qingxin, x12 Shimmering Nectar, x4 Dragonheir’s False Fin 4 80,000 x3 Shivada Jade Chunk, x30 Qingxin, x18 Shimmering Nectar, x8 Dragonheir’s False Fin 5 100,000 x6 Shivada Jade Chunk, x45 Qingxin, x12 Energy Nectar, x12 Dragonheir’s False Fin 6 120,000 x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, x60 Qingxin, x24 Energy Nectar, x20 Dragonheir’s False Fin

Shenhe Talent Materials

All of Shenhe’s Talent Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her damage output.

Talent Materials Talent Level-Up Materials x3 Teachings of Prosperity x21 Guide to Prosperity x38 Philosophies of Prosperity Common Ascension Materials x6 Whopperflower Nectar x22 Shimmering Nectar x31 Energy Nectar Weekly Boss Materials x6 Hellfire Butterfly x1 Crown of Insight —

So, there you have it, that’s all the Shenhe Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you need to level up the Cryo character. As always, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

