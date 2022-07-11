Genshin Impact reveals all Fatui Harbingers in latest 3.0 update teaser

Tyler Constable . 56 minutes ago

All of the core antagonists of Genshin Impact have been revealed in a teaser trailer leading up to the game’s Sumera 3.0 update.

HoYoVerse delivered a huge revelation to Genshin Impact fans today when every member of the Fatui Harbingers was revealed in their latest cinematic teaser trailer. The group of antagonists has been the main threat to the world of Teyvat since the game‘s launch in 2020. Despite their looming presence, however, the group has remained anonymous until now, which makes the trailer a big moment in Genshin’s overall narrative.

Released as a lead-up to the Sumeru 3.0 Update – due to launch on July 13, 2022 – the trailer which you can find below features the group holding a funeral for Rosalyne, who was killed at the hands of Raiden Shogun after being defeated by the Traveler.

The group is shown to be made up of a mixture of old and young faces and largely consists of new characters, aside from Childe who’s been featured in the game since the 1.0 update.

While detailed information on the Fatui Harbingers is currently minimal, Genshin community leakers have gone to work and already revealed the names of the members, which you can find via the embedded Reddit post below.

The trailer ends with new character Collei waking from a chilling vision of one of the Fatui burning down a large tree in the Sumeru region. This hints at the dangers that await in the latest update, as well as the importance of the new Dendro-wielding characters that will be introduced – including Collei herself, and her mentor Tighnari.

Fans will surely be excited about everything to come when the Version 3.0 Genshin Impact update launches on July 13, 2022.

