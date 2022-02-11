Genshin Impact 2.5 pre-installation: How to pre-install Version updates

The Genshin Impact 2.5 update will include the long-awaited release of Yae Miko, a new Raiden Shogun boss fight, and more character reruns, so here’s how you can pre-install this patch ahead of the official launch.

The Genshin Impact 2.5 pre-installation enables Travelers to download some of the update’s content early, which speeds up patching progress on release day. This means players will be able to dive into all the latest content and roll on the Yae Miko banner much faster.

Genshin Impact pre-installation is currently available on PC and mobile platforms, so if you’re wondering how you can download the game’s 2.5 update early and avoid lengthy release day woes, then our handy guide has you covered.

Genshin Impact 2.5 pre-installation date

The Genshin Impact 2.5 pre-installation goes live on February 14, 2022.

Make sure to download the update on this day to ensure you have a speedy install when it comes to the 2.5 release date.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact updates on iOS & Android

In order to pre-install the 2.5 update on IOS and Android, you’ll need to follow the instructions outlined below:

Boot up the Genshin Impact app. Select the update button on the bottom left-hand side of the screen. Wait for the update to download.

If this method doesn’t work for you, be sure to try the following alternative pre-installation steps:

Boot up the Genshin Impact app. Click on the settings menu . Click on the ‘Other’ tab . Select ‘Pre-Install Resource Package’ to begin the download.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact updates on PC

If you’re on PC, you must first update the Genshin Impact Launcher before you can pre-install. Once you’ve completed this this, follow the instructions below:

Open the Genshin Impact launcher. From the menu screen, select the ‘ Game Pre-Installation’ button on the left of the ‘ Launch’ button . Click ‘ Game Pre-Installation’ to download the latest game content.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about pre-installing Genshin Impact updates on PC, iOS, and Android devices.

