Genshin Impact players demand more Geo characters after being bypassed by Dendro

Genshin Impact players express disappointment over the mobile game’s available roster of Geo characters.

In August 2022, Genshin Impact introduced Collei as the title’s first Dendro character. Alongside the appearance of Dendro in 3.0, Genshin Impact unveiled the area of Sumeru. The vast region includes lush jungles and arid deserts.

As the mobile RPG continues to reveal more Dendro characters, users remind Genshin Impact of the Geo element. In the eight months since Dendro’s debut, Genshin Impact has the same number of Geo and Dendro characters. This statistic has players wanting a break from Dendro.

Genshin Impact has forgotten the Geo element

HoYoverse

On the Genshin Impact subreddit, user BioticFire addressed how the game will have eight Dendro users not even one year after its release. After Kirara’s arrival in Version Update 3.7, Dendro will have officially surpassed Geo regarding playable options.

The Geo roster contains Albedo, Arataki Itto, Zhongli, Gorou, Ningguang, Noelle, and Yun Jin, excluding the Traveler. Released in January 2022, Yun Jin was the last Geo character that debuted even before Dendro’s introduction.

In the post’s comment section, Genshin Impact players discussed why the game lacked Geo users.

“Geo feels too insular, and I kinda hope we get some cooler and weirder geo characters,” CoxyNormiss1771 wrote. “Quicksand, sandstorms, mud, clay summonable minions.”

“Geo needs more playstyles. For instance, I can’t for the life of me understand why the Geo Construct Resonance is tied to Zhongli Pillar instead of being the default for all Geo Construct, or even just requiring two Geo characters to activate,” TheEdelBernal said.

“Still no 5* Geo character in the standard banner btw,” Meowkowhy reminded players.

On April 12, Genshin Impact added the 5-star Dehya to the Standard Banner. Despite only releasing in March 2023, Dehya joins Diluc as another failed 50/50 5-star Pyro Claymore option. Additionally, the profitable gacha title put 5-star Dendro Tighnari in the Standard Banner.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear when Genshin Impact will reveal more Geo characters.