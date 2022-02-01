Genshin Impact players urge miHoYo to rethink Lantern Rite Intertwined Fate reward system

Genshin Impact players want miHoYo to consider keeping the game’s Lantern Rite Festival reward program, which currently gifts players with free Primogems and intertwined Fates.

While Genshin Impact has a Daily Check-In that players can use to claim a number of free materials, many players want miHoYo to add a new monthly rewards feature to the game. This comes after the 2.4 Lantern Rite Festival added a login rewards program, which enables travelers to claim free Priomgems and Intertwined Fates.

Unlike other gacha games, Genshin Impact doesn’t offer players free Wishes for logging into the game. Instead, players can only claim the rewards from the Daily Login Event: “May Fortune Find You” for a limited time. However, the community now wants miHoYo to reconsider the way it handles its future rewards.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact fans want permanent rewards program

Popular Genshin Impact YouTuber, Enviosity, recently tweeted about the idea of miHoYo keeping the Lantern Rite daily login rewards. The tweet has since gone viral amongst the game’s community, with many agreeing that miHoYo should consider keeping the “May Fortune Find You” rewards program.

During the course of the Lantern Rite event, players can log in for seven days in total to receive Intertwined Fates and other in-game goodies. Not only does this enable players to get some free rolls on the game’s Ganyu banner and Zhongli banner reruns, but it can also help travelers save for future character banners.

Advertisement

“With how many weapons and character constellations are in-game, I am shocked it isn’t already,” responded Mtashed. “Epic Seven gave 70 free wishes out this week. A month ago they did it again.”

Anyone want this as a monthly thing? pic.twitter.com/3P8gyuJUL6 — Enviosity (@Enviosity) January 31, 2022

While Genshin Impact players can get free Primogems from doing in-game quests and daily commissions, the amount needed to purchase Fates can make rolling on the game’s banners an incredibly time-consuming affair. This is especially true if you don’t have access to the Battle Pass or wish to remain free to play.

“Dude literally every other gacha game gives one wish/pull for just finishing daily quests and another 10 for finishing weekly quests,” explained another commenter. “Genshin is BY FAR the greediest in terms of free pulls.”

Advertisement

Whether miHoYo will ever add a daily login rewards program similar to “May Fortune Find You” remains to be seen, but Genshin Impact fans will be hoping to see something like this added in the future.