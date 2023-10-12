Genshin Impact players slam HoYoverse for lack of armored characters

Some Genshin Impact players have been left outraged after noticing there is a lack of armored characters in their fantasy game when compared to their new sci-fi RPG Honkai Star Rail.

HoYoverse has developed one of the most popular gacha games around with Genshin Impact. The open-world adventure RPG has taken the world by storm since releasing in 2020.

The expansive world, collectible characters, and constant updates have helped build a strong fanbase of passionate fans. In 2023, creators HoYoverse decided to expand fresh off the back of their success by introducing their sci-fi version of Honkai Star Rail.

Despite its positive launch, it has led some long-term Genshin players to criticize the developers. In particular, they have called out certain features to be included in the original gacha game.

Now, one player has called out the studio for not including more armored characters in its fantasy game, compared to their new sci-fi release.

Genshin Impact fans call out for armored playable characters

Typically, medieval weaponry and armor are littered throughout fantasy-based games. For the most part, this has rung true with Genshin in the form of several Warrior and Knight NPCs, weapon shops, and even Blacksmiths.

However, as one player pointed out on Reddit, there has been a significant lack of armored-up playable characters.

“How in the world are we 3 years into the game which is themed around a magical fantasy world and we have never had a single knight-looking character wearing armor except Noelle.

“Meanwhile 6-month-old HSR which is a sci-fi space fantasy-themed game has 3 already,” They explained.

Many agreed with one adding: “Especially since one of the first groups that were introduced to are the Knights of Favonius.”

Alternatively, some took the approach that “the game has a very specific aesthetic that’s really different from HSR, and they really try to adhere to it.” These comments referred to the bolder and more vibrant designs of the main characters and world.

Whether HoYoverse will add more armored characters remains unknown, but they have continued to regularly update the game, such as the upcoming 4.4 update.