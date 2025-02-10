Genshin Impact players slam 5.4 banner as “worst” ever

Genshin Impact’s latest 5.4 banner landed with a thud, not a bang. Instead of hype, players responded with disappointment and mockery.

Banners are the heart of Genshin Impact’s gacha system. They introduce new characters, boost drop rates, and fuel community hype.

Limited-time availability adds urgency, making players scramble for their favorite units. The right banner can break sales records. The wrong one, on the other hand, tanks.

Over the years, fan-favorite banners featured heavy hitters like Raiden Shogun and Venti. Players anticipated new releases, leaked character kits, and lore-rich additions. The 5.4 banner, instead, didn’t meet expectations.

Article continues after ad

Genshin Impact 5.4 banner goes down as a disappointment

Excitement died the moment HoYoverse revealed the 5.4 lineup on X. Instead of a must-pull, fans saw what they dubbed the worst banner in history.

It features Mizuki, a “mid-tier” Hydro character, and a standard pool unit, and a rerun of weapons that only cater to an already available S-tier character: Xiangling.

Player response was brutal and immediate. “We didn’t ask for this,” one said. Another wrote, “Oh, this banner is all flops and carried by Xiangling.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some were relieved: “Thank you for saving my Primogems.”

Others didn’t hold back: “Legit the worst char and weapon banners I’ve seen in my life.” One player summed it up: “First banner to make zero dollars.”

Players wanted at least one desirable unit to balance the lackluster five-stars. Instead, the lineup feels like an afterthought. “You’d think with a meh Hydro character and a standard unit, they’d give us good four-stars,” a fan complained. “This is the worst lineup in banner history.”

Article continues after ad

Despite the banner disaster, the 5.4 update brings new events, weapons, and quality-of-life improvements this February 12. But for many, the damage is done. The banner is a bust. Genshin Impact needs a better lineup next time to win players back.