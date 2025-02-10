Genshin Impact players slam 5.4 banner as “worst” ever

Genshin Impact players slam 5.4 banner as “worst” evermiHoYo
Genshin Impact’s latest 5.4 banner landed with a thud, not a bang. Instead of hype, players responded with disappointment and mockery.
Banners are the heart of Genshin Impact’s gacha system. They introduce new characters, boost drop rates, and fuel community hype.
Limited-time availability adds urgency, making players scramble for their favorite units. The right banner can break sales records. The wrong one, on the other hand, tanks.
Over the years, fan-favorite banners featured heavy hitters like Raiden Shogun and Venti. Players anticipated new releases, leaked character kits, and lore-rich additions. The 5.4 banner, instead, didn’t meet expectations.
Genshin Impact 5.4 banner goes down as a disappointment
Excitement died the moment HoYoverse revealed the 5.4 lineup on X. Instead of a must-pull, fans saw what they dubbed the worst banner in history.
It features Mizuki, a “mid-tier” Hydro character, and a standard pool unit, and a rerun of weapons that only cater to an already available S-tier character: Xiangling.
Player response was brutal and immediate. “We didn’t ask for this,” one said. Another wrote, “Oh, this banner is all flops and carried by Xiangling.”
Some were relieved: “Thank you for saving my Primogems.”
Others didn’t hold back: “Legit the worst char and weapon banners I’ve seen in my life.” One player summed it up: “First banner to make zero dollars.”
Players wanted at least one desirable unit to balance the lackluster five-stars. Instead, the lineup feels like an afterthought. “You’d think with a meh Hydro character and a standard unit, they’d give us good four-stars,” a fan complained. “This is the worst lineup in banner history.”
Despite the banner disaster, the 5.4 update brings new events, weapons, and quality-of-life improvements this February 12. But for many, the damage is done. The banner is a bust. Genshin Impact needs a better lineup next time to win players back.