Genshin Impact players shocked by bathhouse scene in 5.4 update

Despite praise surrounding the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream, one particular fanservice scene has many fans worried about the future of the game.

On January 24, 2025, HoYoverse released the 5.4 livestream, which gave Travelers a sneak peek at the Mikawa Flower Festival event and Yumemizuki Mizuki. While both the upcoming event and new Anemo character have proven popular, there was a brief interaction that has quickly gone viral across social media.

The scene in question involves Aether, the game’s main protagonist relaxing in an Inazuma bathhouse with Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, and new 5-star Yumemizuki Mizuki. While gacha games like Girls’ Frontline 2 and Zenless Zone Zero are no strangers to fanservice, many long-time Genshin fans have called out the “blatant pandering”.

Genshin Impact bathhouse scene leaves players shocked

“I don’t know how to feel,” wrote one disappointed player. “On one hand, I’m happy that we get Inazuma and especially Raiden content, but I wasn’t expecting fan service in it.

“I really don’t care about fanservice as long as the character interactions it brings build something interesting enough and don’t detract from their existing qualities. I get why they are doing this, but I always thought that Genshin was the standout gacha game that didn’t have to rely on fanservice too much to sell.”

While we currently lack the context behind the bathhouse scene, that hasn’t stopped players from voicing their displeasure with the scenario.

“What happened to the days when Genshin was compared to the likes of Zelda and known first and foremost for its exploration and story? Sure fanservice had always existed since the first patch, but it never felt as blatant as this,” replied another disgruntled fan.

Despite the characters all being fully clothed (they all wear bath towels), many commenters fear that Genshin Impact will go in the same direction as Zenless Zone Zero. HoYoverse’s latest gacha game certainly holds no bars when it comes to creating eye-catching content – an area that has no doubt helped with banner sales.

However, even fans of ZZZ were left shocked by Genshin Impact dipping its toes into fanservice territory. “I have no problems with ZZZ for being an unapologetic gooner game, hell I even respect it for being honest about it, but Genshin changing course 5 years into the game definitely feels wrong.

Whether you choose to take the plunge when the Inazuma bathhouse is released is entirely up to you, but 5.4 boasts plenty of new content to delve into.