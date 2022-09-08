Genshin Impact players question devs over “forgotten” Switch release

The Genshin Impact Switch release still remains quiet and players have questioned HoYoverse over the lack of news regarding its development.

The Genshin Impact Switch reveal was originally announced back in 2020, and since then, fans have been patiently waiting for its release. However, HoYoverse has still not given a concrete answer as to when the game will eventually head to Nintendo’s portable console.

Currently, the open-world anime title is available on PC, mobile, and PlayStation consoles – with the Nintendo Switch release on the horizon. However, due to the lack of official news, Travelers have begun to believe that the Genshin Impact Switch launch has been “forgotten” by the developers.

Genshin Impact fans call out lack of Switch release

A recent discussion revolving around Genshin Impact’s Switch release has garnered a lot of attention on the game’s official Reddit page. So far, the thread has garnered a whopping 11.7k upvotes and sparked hundreds of comments from the community.

Despite being revealed back in January 2020 via an official announcement trailer, it’s clear that many Genshin Impact fans are still eager to play the game on the Switch, with some pointing out how ridiculous the wait has been.

Commenters were keen to ridicule the “coming soon” quote, which was highlighted at the end of the trailer. “Coming when the next Nintendo console is out and the Switch is obsolete,” said one user, while another joked that Genshin would arrive “so much later that the old narrator got tired of waiting and they had to hire a new one.”

Meanwhile, other commenters speculate that the delay is largely down to the Switch’s limitations when compared to other consoles.

“They started working on the PS4 port a year before Genshin’s launch with zero prior experience in it, and it took them a whole three years of optimizing the game before it can reach a stable 30fps,” explained one commenter. “Getting Switch to perform at the same level is going to be even more difficult to achieve, and an even bigger nightmare to maintain.”

While the radio silence from HoYoverse has proven frustrating to Switch fans, they did provide an update earlier this year. During an interview with GoNintendo, the developers gave the following statement:

“The Switch version is still in development, and we will release more information as we progress further along.”

For now, it looks like Nintendo fans will have to wait a little longer as the dev team continues to optimize the game for Switch. Quite how long it will take to release Genshin on the portable console remains to be seen, but hopefully, we’ll hear more info the in months to come.