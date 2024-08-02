Genshin Impact players have fallen in love with “adorable” Natlan companion

On August 2, 2024, HoYoverse uploaded a new Genshin Impact Natlan preview teaser trailer, showcasing an “adorable” creature that has quickly caught the attention of the game’s community.

Genshin Impact players have quickly become infatuated with the “Lil’ Buddy” teaser trailer, which focuses on an incredibly cute critter as they venture through Natlan. This tiny two-legged creature accompanies the Traveler and Paimon, before getting distracted by a bird and following it around the new region’s environments.

While the trailer gives Genshin fans an early look at some new POIs and a deadly enemy type, it’s the game’s cute creature that has players collectively losing their minds.

Posting on the official Genshin Impact Reddit page, the Genshin Impact community shared their thoughts on this little critter. “Call me Nahida the Dendro Archon because I’m already filing the adoption papers. Where are they?” joked one player.

“I am ready to die for this little burrowing dragon-thing,” wrote another Traveler. Other players were also keen to highlight how his “chonky” size just adds to the cuteness even further. “Oh lawd he comin’. So chonky, so cute.”

Fortunately, it seems this “Lil’ Buddy” will serve a purpose in the Natlan update and is more than just a cute critter. HoYoVerse noted the following underneath the preview trailer: “A new adventure brings new buddies. Though this lil’ buddy is still a youngling, he will do his utmost to accompany you on your journey.”

It’s also interesting to note, that the people of Natlan have a tradition of keeping Saurian (dragon) companions. We also got to see some Saurian gameplay in the first Natlan teaser, with the “Lil’ Buddy” shown burrowing underground and effortlessly scaling walls.

So, we can expect to see more of this pint-sized dragon when Natlan releases in the Version 5.0 update, which is expected on August 28, 2024. You can read more about the 5.0 update via our handy hub here.