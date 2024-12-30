Genshin Impact players are refusing to spend Primogems on 5.3 banner for one reason

Genshin Impact’s new version 5.3 Event Wish has been revealed for 2025, boasting an array of new characters, but fans aren’t happy to see one four-star fighter.

Coming on January 21, phase one of the Version 5.3 Event Wish will be featuring the likes of Mavuika, Kachina, Bennett, and Diona. All of which will receive a huge drop-rate boost, so if you’re looking to pull one of these characters, then the event is the perfect time to do so.

However, while some were thrilled to see their favorite characters, others spotted one they swore they’d seen many, many times before and were refusing to pull him anymore – Bennett.

Genshin Impact players refuse to pull Bennett

After sharing the upcoming banner on the Genshin Impact Reddit, hundreds of players spotted the Pyro character, Bennett, once again having a drop-rate boost.

Interestingly, this is his “4th rerun of the year” which is the primary reason as to why so many fans are refusing to pull him anymore, especially after the likes of Heizou only received one in 2024.

Fans instantly began sharing their frustration regarding the “garbage” banner, highlighing that they’ll likely “skip” the release entirely.

One player joked about HoYoverses tendency to repeat Bennett, commenting: “New Year. Same old Bennett rerunning 3 patches later.”

Others were quick to agree, adding: “God why is it always Bennett, there are other 4 stars in this game man” while another echoed that they were “tired of Bennett.”

It’s clear fans are growing increasingly frustrated regarding the current banners and repeated characters, particularly when they’ve been placed in events four times in one year. After all, there are just under 100 different characters to choose from, so it makes little sense to see one appearing so often.

Whether we see more of Bennett in the future 2025 banners is yet to be seen, but it’s certainly kicking the new year off with a frustrating start for many fans.