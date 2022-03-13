Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming event guide: All recipes, rewards

It’s time to channel your inner Diona in Genshin Impact’s Of Drink A-Dreaming event. There’s no alcohol at the tavern, but there’s plenty of drinks to mix and customers to impress. Here’s all the recipes you need, and the rewards you get for mastering them.

It might not be taking place at Diona’s Cat’s Tail — at the Angel’s Share instead — but it’s time to mix some drinks in the Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming event.

There’s plenty of rewards on offer, but it might take some time to master all the drinks your customers want. Thankfully, we’ve done the hard work and got the ultimate guide right here with all the drink recipes in the Of Drink A-Dreaming event so you can get those sweet rewards.

All recipes for Of Drink A-Dreaming event

There’s 21 recipes you will have to master in Genshin Impact’s Of Drink A-Dreaming event. While you can access them in-game once you make one, you might struggle to figure out the recipe based on the description.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered here with a quick guide of all the recipes so you can get back to what you do best: mixing things together.

Plus, once you learn all the recipes, you get the exclusive Binge Vessel player card!

Drink Recipe Athenaeum Coffee x3 Barbatos’ Boon Juice x1, Fizzy Water x1, Mint x1 Birch Sap Juice x2, Lemon x1 Boreal Watch Tea x1, Milk x1, Mint x1 Brightcrown Tea x1, Milk x2 Caramel Pinecone Coffee x1, Milk x1, Caramel x1 Dawning Dew Juice x2, Fizzy Water x1 Dusk Tea x1, Juice x2 Foamy Reef Coffee x2, Fizzy Water x1 Golden Eden Coffee x2, Milk x1 Gray Valley Sunset Juice x3 Laughter and Cheer Tea x1, Milk x1, Cocoa Paste x1 Love Poem Tea x1, Milk x1, Caramel x1 Misty Garden Tea x3 Moonlit Alley Coffee x1, Milk x1, Cocoa Paste x1 Night of Swirling Stars Coffee x1, Milk x2 Scholar’s Afternoon Tea x2, Milk x1 Snow-Covered Kiss Juice x2, Milk x1 Stroke of Night Coffee x1, Tea x1, Milk x1 Sweet Cider Lake Juice x1, Milk x2 Tart Brilliance Tea x2, Lemon x1

Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming quests, challenges & rewards

There’s a bunch of quests and challenges tied to Genshin Impact’s Of Drink A-Dreaming event, all with a set of rewards.

Some of them are story-focused, with characters like Beidou, Ningguang, and Eula dropping in for a drink. Others are time-based, rushing to make the most drinks as quick as possible and living up to customer expectations.

Here’s a breakdown of all those quests and challenges, and the rewards on offer by completing them well.

Quest Featuring Reward When They Take Off Their Armor Kaeya, Rosaria 60 Primogems, 40,000x Mora Fine Wine From Yesterday Diluc 30 Primogems, 20,000x Mora Dandelion, Rose, and Windwheel Aster Lisa, Jean 60 Primogems, 40,000x Mora Surrounded by the Aroma of Tea Zhongli 30 Primogems, 20,000x Mora Solid Ice, Soluble in Wine Eula 30 Primogems, 20,000x Mora Docked on a Moonlit Night Beidou, Ningguang 60 Primogems, 40,000x Mora Untainted Autumn Frost Shenhe 30 Primogems, 20,000x Mora 10/10 Would Drink Again N/A 300 Points: 30 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, 2x Guide to Freedom

400 Points: 30,000 Mora, 4x Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator

500 Points: 6x Mystic Enhancement Ore The Pinnacle of Etiquette N/A 300 Points: 30 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, 2x Guide to Resistance

400 Points: 30,000 Mora, 4x Debris of Decarabian’s City

500 Points: 6x Mystic Enhancement Ore First-Class Service N/A TBD The Perfect Bartender N/A TBD

Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming event end date

You have until March 23, 2022 to finish the Of Drink A-Dreaming quests and challenges and bank those sweet rewards. After that, the quest line will disappear as HoYoverse prep for Version 2.6’s release.