Genshin Impact mod replaces Neuvellite with fan-favorite Pokemon

A Genshin Impact mod has added one of the most beloved starter Pokemon to the game, completely replacing the 5-star Hydro character Neuvellite.

Genshin Impact mods aren’t officially supported by HoYoverse, but that hasn’t stopped the community from adding their favorite characters to the game. In fact, one of the latest additions that has received attention from the community is a Genshin Impact x Pokemon crossover mod.

After all, the free to play mobile game utilizes elemental combat that players must master in order to capitalize on enemy weaknesses. This essentially makes Genshin Impact the perfect platform for a Pokemon crossover.

Well, one Traveler has entered the spotlight by adding one of the most iconic first-gen starter Pokemon to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact mod adds starter Pokemon to the game

Posting on the Chinese video video-sharing platform, Bilibili, one player showcased themselves playing as Squirtle in Genshin Impact. During the clip, the Water-type Pokemon can be seen blasting Slimes and Hilichurls with hydro attacks while the original Pokemon theme tune plays in the background.

While the mod doesn’t add any of Squirtle’s signature attacks to the game, Neuvillete’s kit actually works very well as a replacement. In fact, his charged attack looks very similar to Hydro Pump, while his Elemental Skill allows Squirtle to unleash deadly a waterfall that deals AoE Hydro damage.

When these moves are combined with the waves unleashed from Neuvillete’s Elemental Burst, you have a recipe for a fairly accurate depiction of Squirtle. Of course, like all Genshin Impact mods, we don’t recommend using the Squirtle skin yourself as it can lead to an account ban.

While it’s unlikely that an official Genshin Impact x Pokemon crossover will ever be revealed in the future, that doesn’t mean we won’t get other crossover content. After all, many players are still hoping for an Honkai Star Rail x Genshin Impact crossover event.