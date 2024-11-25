Genshin Impact Mavuika drip marketing finally releases and fans are already divided

After a week-long delay, HoYoverse has finally revealed the official drip marketing for Mavuika, Genshin Impact‘s upcoming Pyro Archon. However, one aspect of her design has the community divided.

On November 25, 2024, HoYoverse uploaded official renders of Mavuika, much to the delight of fans. Since posting, the video has gone viral and has 48k likes, with players eager to share their excitement over the eagerly anticipated 5-star.

While the Mavuika gameplay leak revealed details ahead of her 5.3 banner release, the official reveal has finally confirmed one thing. Mavuika will be the first Genshin Impact character to have a motorbike.

Mavuika drip marketing has Genshin players puzzled

Yes, the 5-star Pyro Archon will be able to tear through Natlan on her shiny set of wheels, leaving her enemies in the dust. Players had originally suspected that Mavuika would ride a bike when she was initially revealed back in July when the Ignition Teaser: A Name Forged in Flames dropped.

In the video, players were treated to an early look at Mavuika – who was shown wearing a leather biker suit.

“Can’t imagine a new player learning to use controls, arriving at Mondstadt, opening the menu for the first time, pulling for Mavuika, and suddenly the first experience they have is fighting a dragon with a biker girl riding a motorcycle,” wrote one player.

Unlike other Genshin Impact characters who are purely tied to fantasy archetypes, Mavuika’s abilities are more modern. Her Elemental Skill sees her speed around the battlefield on her bike, setting them ablaze.

Meanwhile, her Elemental Burst has her drive straight into enemies, dealing Pyro damage to all those hit. Did we mention that her bike can both climb mountains and even be used as a jet ski?

While this may sound incredibly cool, many Genshin Impact players aren’t fans of this new “modern” direction HoYoverse is taking with its Natlan characters.

“A motorbike, really? Teyvat hasn’t even invented tires, let alone has roads designed for such a vehicle, yet you’re telling me that the concept of a motorbike exists in this world? I have so many questions,” wrote one player.

The problem isn’t directly tied to Mavuika having a bike, as we’ve seen Genshin tackle advanced technology before with the Akasha System in Sumeru. However, the main point of confusion stems from how exactly Mavuika acquired her motorbike.

“I think it looks awesome, and I’m DEFINITELY pulling for her, but it’s 100% out of place and makes no sense in Genshin,” replied another player. “It doesn’t fit the technology of Teyvat AT ALL. There are no paved roads in Natlan. No factories for the parts to be produced. No chemist to help her make vulcanized rubber for the tires.”

Despite there being a lot of love for Mavuika’s design and bold new gameplay, it’s clear the community has a lot of questions. Hopefully, the 5.3 update will answer some of these when it’s released in January 2025.

