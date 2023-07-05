Genshin Impact Lynette Ascension Materials

While Lynette’s official Genshin Impact release date is on the horizon, information about her Ascension Materials has already leaked early. So, here’s everything you’ll need to level her up.

The recent Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks have been a treasure trove for Travelers looking for insights into the eagerly awaited 4.0 update. Characters like Freminet, Lyney, and Furina are no longer shrouded in complete mystery, and details about Lynette are now available.

In fact, the leaked Lynette Ascension Material list is particularly useful for Travelers who are keen on pre-emptively farming her in-game items. After all, having an early start can significantly lessen the grinding required once Lynette’s banner makes its appearance in the game.

So, without further ado, here are all the Lynette Ascension Materials you’ll need to obtain.

Lynette Ascension Materials

The materials required for Lynette’s Ascension can be found in Fontaine and throughout the expansive world of Teyvat. To acquire all of these materials, players will have to progress through the main story.

Leveling up and boosting Lynette’s damage potential involves securing Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, Vayuda Turquoise Fragments, Nagadus Emerald Chunks, and Nagadus Emerald Gemstones. These materials are dropped by the Anemo Hypostasis, Maguu Kenki, Setekh Wenut, and Joururi Workshop bosses.

If you wish to bypass the grind of defeating these bosses, the Parametric Transformer can be used to transform other materials into Vayuda Turquoise items. Additionally, you will need to gather a number of new gearwheel items, which will likely be dropped by Fontaine enemies.

As always, we’ll update this section as and when more details have been revealed, so be sure to check back here for all the latest updates. You can see the current list of Lynette Ascension Materials below:

x1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

x9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

x9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

x6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

x3 Crown of Insight

x419 Hero’s Wit

x7.1M Mora

Lynette Talent Materials

The Talent Materials required for Lynette are not known at the moment, but we will update this section with the relevant information once it is available.

And there you have it, everything you need to know regarding Lynette’s Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact. Don’t forget to visit our Genshin Impact page regularly to stay up to date with all the latest developments and news.

