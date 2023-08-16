Genshin Impact Lumidouce Bell locations: Lynette Ascension Material

Genshin Impact Lumidouce Bell locations can be found across the Fontaine region, but knowing exactly where to find them can be a little tricky. So, in order to save you time, here’s every Genshin Impact Lumidouce location.

With the release of Lynette in the Genshin Impact 4.0 update, many Travelers will be wondering where they can find Lumidouce Bell locations. This blue flower is native to Fontaine, the game’s latest region.

So, if you’ve managed to unlock Lynette on the current Genshin Impact banner and wish to Ascend her, then you’ll need to be prepared to farm plenty of Lumidouce Bells.

Fortunately, our handy Lumidouce Bell location guide will cover every location to help save you time trekking across Fontaine, enabling you to level up Lyenette as quickly as possible.

What is a Lumidouce Bell in Genshin Impact?

Lumidouce Bells are a local specialty that is native to Fontaine. In fact, this fruit can only be found in this region, which means Travelers will need to progress through the story in order to farm this material.

Genshin Impact Lumidouce Bell locations

HoYoverse Finding Lumidouce Bell locations is important for Ascending Lynette.

Lumidouce Bells can be found all across the Fontaine region, mainly near the Court of Fontaine and around Elynas. Genshin Impact Lumidouce Bells locations can be found by heading to the following locations:

North of the Court of Fontaine

Fountain of Lucine

Elynas

West Slopes of Mont Automnequi

The official Genshin Impact interactive map notes that there are a total of 25 Lumidouce Bell locations, which means you’ll need to farm all of them over a period of days to Ascend Lynette. So, make sure you use the location guide above each day to ensure you collect every single one.

Genshin Impact Lumidouce Bell uses

HoYoverse Lynette requires a lot of Lumidouce Bells to level up with.

Genshin Impact Lumidouce Bells are only used to Ascend Lynette. In fact, Travelers will need to harvest 168 Lumidouce Bells in total to Ascend Lynette to her maximum level, so be sure to use our location guide to farm them all.

So, there you have it, that’s every Lumidouce Bell location in Genshin Impact. Once you’ve secured all of Lynnette’s Ascension materials, head over to our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

